Kazakhstan: Plane with 100 people on board crashes

An airplane crashed with 100 people on board on Friday morning in southeastern Kazakhstan, according to Almaty airport.

Nine people have so far been recorded as dead in the incident, but there are also survivors and emergency services are currently working at the site.

The plane was heading to Nur-Sultan, formerly known as Astana, the nation's capital city. It reportedly "lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence" before hitting a two-story building, Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement.

The plane belonged to Kazakh carrier Bek Air, which operates a fleet of Fokker 100 jets. The Kazakh aviation committee has said it is suspending all flights of that type of aircraft pending an investigation.

"Those responsible will face tough punishment in accordance with the law," Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted, as well as expressing condolences to the victims and their families.

more to follow...

kmm/kl (AP,Reuters)