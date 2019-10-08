Kazakhstan: Plane with 100 people on board crashes

An airplane crashed with 100 people on board on Friday morning in southeastern Kazakhstan, according to Almaty airport.

Seven people have so far been recorded as dead, but there are also survivors and emergency services are currently working at the site.

The plane was heading to Nur-Sultan, formerly known as Astana, the nation's capital city and "lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence" before hitting a small building, Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement.

more to follow...

kmm (AP,Reuters)