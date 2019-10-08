 Kazakhstan: Plane with 100 people on board crashes | News | DW | 27.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Kazakhstan: Plane with 100 people on board crashes

A plane carrying 95 passengers and five crew members crashed near Almaty in southeastern Kazakhstan. Initial reports indicate there are survivors and emergency services have responded at the crash site.

Almaty airport

An airplane crashed with 100 people on board on Friday morning in southeastern Kazakhstan, according to Almaty airport.

Seven people have so far been recorded as dead, but there are also survivors and emergency services are currently working at the site.

The plane was heading to Nur-Sultan, formerly known as Astana, the nation's capital city. It reportedly "lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence" before hitting a small building, Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement.

more to follow...

kmm/kl (AP,Reuters)

Related content

Deutschland 2010 | US-Kampflugzeug vom Typ F-16 Falcon

Germany: US military plane crashes near Trier 08.10.2019

The pilot escaped via the ejection seat and is being treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital. The US Air Force confirmed it was one of its F-16 fighter jets.

Untersuchungsbericht zum Boeing-Absturz in Äthiopien

Boeing to pay $100 million to 737 MAX crash families 03.07.2019

Boeing has pledged $100 million to help families affected by the fatal crashes of its 737 MAX passenger planes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. The funds, however, will not go directly to the families.

Äthiopien Mehr als 150 Tote bei Flugzeugabsturz

Why do airplanes stall and why is it so dangerous? 12.03.2019

Again and again airplanes crash because of a sudden stall. When sensors provide incorrect data on the angle of attack and speed, pilots or computers make the wrong decisions.

Advertisement