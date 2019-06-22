Kazakhstan munitions depot blows up

A munitions depot in exploded on Monday, triggered the evacuation of a town of some 44,000 people in southern Kazakhstan.

Authorities reported a series of blasts killing one person and injuring dozens of others at a Soviet-era military facility near the town of Arys, about 600 kilometers west of capital Almaty.

The explosions were preceeded by a large fire with unclear origins.

There were similar incidents in the area, in 2009, 2014 and 2015, which were blamed on negligence and safety lapses.

After Monday's blast, the government imposed a state of emergency and began evacuating the town. About 1,000 police and army troops have been deployed.

The blasts were powerful enough to register on the nation's seismic service. A criminal investigation has been launched.

Local media shared unconfirmed citizen-filmed footage of the blast.

aw/rc (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Baikonur - from Soviet space port to an international astronaut hub On the way to the launchpad A Soyuz rocket is on the way to its launchpad in Baikonur. German astronaut Alexander Gerst will take off - along with a Russian and US colleague - on June 6 to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard such a rocket.

Baikonur - from Soviet space port to an international astronaut hub Famous predecessors The first mammals that safely went to space and back took of from Baikonur: Belka and Strelka travelled along with a rabbit, 40 mice and two rats. All were safely recovered in the Kazakh desert. It was the first proof that manned space travel was possible.

Baikonur - from Soviet space port to an international astronaut hub The first man in space Yuri Gagarin took off on April 12, 1961 from Baikonur. He was the first man to circle Earth in a full orbit. Trained as a metal caster, Gagarin was still in training to become a military pilot when he was chosen as a cosmonaut for the first flight.

Baikonur - from Soviet space port to an international astronaut hub Safe landing Gagarin's space capsule after successfully landing in Kazakhstan. His flight established the cosmodrome in Baikonur for the coming centuries as the main Soviet center for space exploration. Additionally, the Soviet Union built its Star City near Moscow as a center for research and development.

Baikonur - from Soviet space port to an international astronaut hub The first woman in space Valentina Tereshkova gives a salute before departing into space on June 16, 1963 from Baikonur. For the Soviet Union, the flight was a strong and confident signal for the emancipation of women.

Baikonur - from Soviet space port to an international astronaut hub Soviet, Russian, Kazakh A statue of Lenin in Baikonur against the backdrop of a cloud-covered super moon on November 14, 2016. Soviet heritage is clearly visible in the city of Baikonur. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the cosmodrome remained Russian sovereign territory. Russia signed a contract with Kazakhstan until 2050.

Baikonur - from Soviet space port to an international astronaut hub Where space travellers from all over the world come and go Since the end of NASA's Space Shuttle program, the cosmodrome in Baikonur has been the only place on Earth for manned space travel. All flights are conducted with Soyuz spaceships, and all go to the ISS. Here are: Randolph Bresnik (NASA), Paolo Nespoli (ESA) and Sergei Ryazansky (Roskosmos) boarding in July 2017.

Baikonur - from Soviet space port to an international astronaut hub Launching commercial cargo There is more competition for satellite launches: ESA has it's space port in Kourou, NASA several in the US. Nonetheless, Baikonur is serving more and more western companies looking to put cargo into orbit. This Proton roket is carrying British telecommunication satellites.

Baikonur - from Soviet space port to an international astronaut hub Proven workhorse Right now, the preparations are in high gear for a new Soyus launch with three travellers to the ISS - like on this older picture.

Baikonur - from Soviet space port to an international astronaut hub Experience, never routine Alexander Gerst knows the procedures: May 28, 2014 was his last time getting into the Soyuz capsule for a launch. This time around excitement is just as high.

Baikonur - from Soviet space port to an international astronaut hub A new spaceport in Siberia Russia does not want to meke itself totally dependent on Kazakhstan. Since last year it began launching rockets from its new spaceport Vostochny in the Amur region of Siberia. For security reasons, no manned space travel is allowed there, yet. But satellites are already being launched into orbit. After all, Baikonur will still continue to serve more generations of cosmonauts and astronauts.



DW sends a daily selection of hard news and quality journalism. Sign up here.