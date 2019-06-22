 Kazakhstan munitions depot blows up | News | DW | 24.06.2019

News

Kazakhstan munitions depot blows up

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated after a military depot blew up in Kazakhstan. A series of blasts rocked the Soviet-era facility.

In this video grab provided by Radio Free Europe Kazakh Service medical personnel take an injured person into hospital in Arys, southern Kazakhstan

A munitions depot in exploded on Monday, triggered the evacuation of a town of some 44,000 people in southern Kazakhstan.

Authorities reported a series of blasts killing one person and injuring dozens of others at a Soviet-era military facility near the town of Arys, about 600 kilometers west of capital Almaty.

The explosions were preceeded by a large fire with unclear origins.

There were similar incidents in the area, in 2009, 2014 and 2015, which were blamed on negligence and safety lapses.

After Monday's blast, the government imposed a state of emergency and began evacuating the town. About 1,000 police and army troops have been deployed. 

The blasts were powerful enough to register on the nation's seismic service. A criminal investigation has been launched.

Local media shared unconfirmed citizen-filmed footage of the blast.

aw/rc (AP, AFP, Reuters)

  • Baikonur: Soyuz rocket (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/D. Lovetsky)

    Baikonur - from Soviet space port to an international astronaut hub

    On the way to the launchpad

    A Soyuz rocket is on the way to its launchpad in Baikonur. German astronaut Alexander Gerst will take off - along with a Russian and US colleague - on June 6 to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard such a rocket.

  • Belka and Strelka in space (picture-alliance/dpa/ Heritage Images)

    Baikonur - from Soviet space port to an international astronaut hub

    Famous predecessors

    The first mammals that safely went to space and back took of from Baikonur: Belka and Strelka travelled along with a rabbit, 40 mice and two rats. All were safely recovered in the Kazakh desert. It was the first proof that manned space travel was possible.

  • Yuri Gagarin (picture alliance/dpa)

    Baikonur - from Soviet space port to an international astronaut hub

    The first man in space

    Yuri Gagarin took off on April 12, 1961 from Baikonur. He was the first man to circle Earth in a full orbit. Trained as a metal caster, Gagarin was still in training to become a military pilot when he was chosen as a cosmonaut for the first flight.

  • Yuri Gagarin's capsule (picture alliance/dpa)

    Baikonur - from Soviet space port to an international astronaut hub

    Safe landing

    Gagarin's space capsule after successfully landing in Kazakhstan. His flight established the cosmodrome in Baikonur for the coming centuries as the main Soviet center for space exploration. Additionally, the Soviet Union built its Star City near Moscow as a center for research and development.

  • Valentina Tereshkova (picture-alliance/Heritage Images)

    Baikonur - from Soviet space port to an international astronaut hub

    The first woman in space

    Valentina Tereshkova gives a salute before departing into space on June 16, 1963 from Baikonur. For the Soviet Union, the flight was a strong and confident signal for the emancipation of women.

  • Lenin statue against super moon background in Baikonur (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Lovetsky)

    Baikonur - from Soviet space port to an international astronaut hub

    Soviet, Russian, Kazakh

    A statue of Lenin in Baikonur against the backdrop of a cloud-covered super moon on November 14, 2016. Soviet heritage is clearly visible in the city of Baikonur. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the cosmodrome remained Russian sovereign territory. Russia signed a contract with Kazakhstan until 2050.

  • Astronauts at Baikonur (picture-alliance/TASS/Y. Smityuk)

    Baikonur - from Soviet space port to an international astronaut hub

    Where space travellers from all over the world come and go

    Since the end of NASA's Space Shuttle program, the cosmodrome in Baikonur has been the only place on Earth for manned space travel. All flights are conducted with Soyuz spaceships, and all go to the ISS. Here are: Randolph Bresnik (NASA), Paolo Nespoli (ESA) and Sergei Ryazansky (Roskosmos) boarding in July 2017.

  • Proton-M Rakete (Getty Images/AFP)

    Baikonur - from Soviet space port to an international astronaut hub

    Launching commercial cargo

    There is more competition for satellite launches: ESA has it's space port in Kourou, NASA several in the US. Nonetheless, Baikonur is serving more and more western companies looking to put cargo into orbit. This Proton roket is carrying British telecommunication satellites.

  • Kasachstan Baikonur Kosmodrom Transport Rakete zur Startrampe (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Sitdikov)

    Baikonur - from Soviet space port to an international astronaut hub

    Proven workhorse

    Right now, the preparations are in high gear for a new Soyus launch with three travellers to the ISS - like on this older picture.

  • Astronaut Alexander Gerst (picture-alliance/dpa/EPA/S. Ilnitsky)

    Baikonur - from Soviet space port to an international astronaut hub

    Experience, never routine

    Alexander Gerst knows the procedures: May 28, 2014 was his last time getting into the Soyuz capsule for a launch. This time around excitement is just as high.

  • Russland Weltraumbahnhof Wostotschny Start Sojus 2 (Reuters)

    Baikonur - from Soviet space port to an international astronaut hub

    A new spaceport in Siberia

    Russia does not want to meke itself totally dependent on Kazakhstan. Since last year it began launching rockets from its new spaceport Vostochny in the Amur region of Siberia. For security reasons, no manned space travel is allowed there, yet. But satellites are already being launched into orbit. After all, Baikonur will still continue to serve more generations of cosmonauts and astronauts.


Kazakhstan elects Tokayev as Nazarbayev successor as hundreds protest

The designated successor of former leader Nursultan Nazarbayev has won the presidency in a vote overshadowed by the arrests of more than 500 protesters. Nazarbayev stepped down in March after decades in power. (09.06.2019)  

Baikonur - from Soviet space port to an international astronaut hub

The space port in Kazakhstan was home to the first Sputnik satellites. Later, all cosmonauts took off from here. The space stations MIR and part of the ISS were launched, and all of today's astronauts start here. (01.06.2018)  

USA Pentagon Luftaufnahme

Pentagon funding German university research: Report 22.06.2019

The Pentagon reportedly funds projects ranging from finding a substitute to a common military explosive to tracking whales. Some of the research has dual commericial and military use.

Golf von Oman | Angriff auf Tanker Kokuka Courageous

Tanker attacks in the Gulf — evidence or warmongering? 21.06.2019

For the US government, it is clear that Iran is responsible for the explosions on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. As proof, a video and 13 photos have been published so far. What do they show? DW investigates.

Russland | Explosionen in Dzerzhinsk

Blasts at Russian 'Kristall' explosives plant followed by fire 01.06.2019

Almost 80 people were injured and two more were missing after explosions and a fire at an explosives plant in Dzerzhinsk. The cause of the blasts that shattered windows in the city of 230,000 was not clear.

