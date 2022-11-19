  1. Skip to content
A pedestrian walks past campaign posters of presidential candidates in Astana ahead of Kazakhstan's presidential elections
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appears certain to win a new term against little-known challengers in a snap election on Sunday.Image: Vyacheslav Osledko/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsKazakhstan

Kazakhstan holds snap presidential vote

20 minutes ago

President Tokayev is widely tipped to win re-election. The vote comes at a time that the ex-Soviet republic is increasingly assertive with Russia.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Jm1i

Kazakhs are preparing to go to the polls on Sunday in a vote incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev looks certain to win.

He is facing little-known challengers in the snap election and a recent opinion poll by Qogamdyq Pikir (Public opinion) research institute found 78.8% of voters intend to vote for him.

Tokayev called the presidential election in September.

The vote comes after deadly unrest shook the Central Asian country and left more than 230 people dead earlier this year.

Since then Tokayev has unveiled reforms that included strengthening the parliament, reducing presidential powers, and limiting the presidency to a single seven-year term. This means he could stay in office until 2029 if he wins Sunday's election.

Observers from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) have criticized Kazakhstan's failure to meet electoral recommendations, including "conditions of eligibility and registration of candidates."

Kazakhstan looks West

The International Monetary Fund has warned of the persistent risk of instability as Kazakhstan's economy, which is heavily dependent on Russia and suffering from the impact of the war in Ukraine as a result.

Tokayev has criticized Moscow's invasion of Ukraine but stopped short of joining Western sanctions on Russia.

He has however also refused to recognize referendums by which Russia claimed to have annexed some Ukrainian regions.

Kazakhstan has also taken in hundreds of thousands of Russians who fled after President Vladimir Putin issued a conscription order in September.

One senior government official told the Reuters news agency a resounding election win for Tokayev could embolden him to further distance himself from Russia.

About 12 million people are eligible to vote. Polling stations open Sunday at 0100 GMT and close at 1500 GMT.

lo/jcg (AP, AFP, Reuters)

