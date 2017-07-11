Kazakhstan declares state of emergency amid mass protests

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a two-week state of emergency after mass protests broke out over fuel prices, his office said early Wednesday.

Protests broke out in Kazakhstan on Tuesday after authorities lifted price caps on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), allowing fuel prices to rise significantly.

Covered by the lockdown are the country's biggest city, Almaty, and the western province of Mangistau.

Police used tear gas and stun grenades to eject protester's from Almaty's main square early on Wednesday. The AFP news agency reported that there were more than 5,000 protesters at the Almaty rally on Tuesday night.

Why are people in Kazakhstan protesting?

The Mangistau region depends on LPG as the main fuel for cars and jumps in prices also affect the price of food, which has increased substantially since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tokayev tweeted on Tuesday that the government would move to lower LPG prices in line with protesters' demands, but this failed to weaken the protests.

More to follow…