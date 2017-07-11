Kazakhstan declares state of emergency amid fuel price protests

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a two-week state of emergency after mass protests broke out over fuel prices, his office said early Wednesday.

Protests broke out in Kazakhstan on Tuesday after authorities lifted price caps on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), allowing fuel prices to rise significantly.

The state of emergency includes an 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew, movement restrictions, and a ban on mass gatherings, according to official documents.

Covered by the lockdown are the country's biggest city, Almaty, and the western province of Mangystau.

How did the protests start?

After a surge in the price of fuel, protests with thousands of participants were held in the Mangystau oil hub of Zhanaozen.

Demonstrations spread to other parts of Mangystau and western Kazakhstan, including the provincial center Aktau and the Tengizchevroil worker camp.

Police used tear gas and stun grenades to eject protester's from Almaty's main square early on Wednesday. The AFP news agency reported that there were more than 5,000 protesters at the Almaty rally on Tuesday night.

Demonstrations Tuesday afternoon spread to the Mangystau provincial center Aktau

"Calls to attack government and military offices are absolutely illegal," Tokayev said in an address.

"The government will not fall, but we want mutual trust and dialogue rather than conflict."

Why are people in Kazakhstan protesting?

The Mangistau region depends on LPG as the main fuel for vehicles. Jumps in fuel prices also affect the price of food, which has increased substantially since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many Kazakhs run their cars on LPG, which in Kazakhstan is cheaper than using gasoline due to price caps. The government lifted the caps on January 1, arguing that the low price was unsustainable.

Tokayev tweeted on Tuesday that the government would move to lower LPG prices in line with protesters' demands, but this has failed to dampen the protests.

sdi/wmr (AFP, Reuters, dpa)