Kazakhstan: Deadly clashes in Almaty protests

Violent clashes broke out between protestors and security forces in Kazakhstan's largest city of Almaty early Thursday.

City police spokeswoman Saltanat Azirbek told a local news channel that "dozens of attackers were liquidated," when they tried to storm government buildings.

Authorities said at least a dozen police officers died, including one who was found beheaded.

The mayor's office was also reportedly set on fire after demonstrators broke into it.

The fatalities came a day after the army was called in to quell increasingly volatile unrest, witnesses had said they saw armored vehicles and dozens of troops moving on Almaty's main square. Gunshot sounds were also reported.

CSTO soldiers deployed

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Moscow-based alliance of six former Soviet countries, sent troops to Kazakshtan to quell the unrest.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had appealed CSTO for aid in clamping down on protests.

"Peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation were sent to the Republic of Kazakhstan for a limited time to stabilize and normalize the situation," the CSTO secretariat said in a statement posted by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

The deployment included units of the armed forces of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, the statement added.

Flights halted

German airline Lufthansa on Thursday said it was no longer offering regular flights to Almaty after demonstrators took over the city's airport.

Middle East carriers flydubai and Air Arabia earlier announced that they were suspending flights to Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan's National Bank has temporarily suspended all financial institutions and the internet is largely down across the country as the unrest continued for a third consecutive day.

What sparked the Kazakh protests?

The demonstrations in Almaty and the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan began in response to a new law that came into effect on January 1. The law ended price controls for fuel, sending the cost of liquefied petroleum gas skyrocketing. This gas is used to power many vehicles, as it has been kept cheaper than gasoline.

At least eight police and national guard troops have been killed in outbreaks of violence during the protests, according to the Interior Ministry.

The government of Prime Minister Askar Mamin has resigned, and President Tokayev has declared a nationwide state of emergency and imposed a curfew.

Tokayev called the demonstrators "terrorist gangs" who were "undermining of the integrity of the state."

