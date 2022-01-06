Kazakh protests now eclipsed by events within halls of government: Bruce Pannier

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Kazakhstan crisis makes war in Ukraine less likely. If Russia were to insist on "taking back" Ukraine, it would "lose" Kazakhstan, says DW's Andrey Gurkov.
Security forces appear to have quelled massive riots in Kazakhstan, although the political situation remains volatile. Karim Masimov, a close ally of former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, is now suspected of treason.
