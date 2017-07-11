Katie Hopkins to be deported from Australia for flouting quarantine rules

British far-right commentator Katie Hopkins' visa has been canceled by Australia after she boasted on social media about planning to breach the country's strict hotel quarantine rules, officials said Monday.

Hopkins had traveled to Sydney to appear on a reality television show and was in a 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine before filming was to start.

What did Katie Hopkins say?

In a since-deleted video on Instagram, she talked about answering the door naked and maskless to hotel staff delivering meals to her room.

International arrivals to Australia are required to remain in isolation at a hotel to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

People in quarantine are not allowed to open their hotel room doors until 30 seconds after their meals have been delivered.

They are also required to wear masks while their doors are open.

Hopkins said she wanted to "call out" the Australian quarantine system and lockdowns.

'Appalling, unacceptable behavior'

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said Australia's border agency "acted quickly to make sure that the visa on which she entered was canceled" after the video was posted.

"We will be getting her out of the country as soon as we can possibly arrange that," Andrews told public broadcaster ABC.

"She's clearly not someone that we want to keep in this country for a second longer than we have to."

Sydney, Australia's largest city, has been in a five-week lockdown after the fast-moving Delta strain triggered the country's worst outbreak for this year.

"The fact that she was out there boasting about breaching quarantine was appalling," Andrews said.

"It was a slap in the face for all those Australians who are currently in lockdown, and it's just unacceptable behavior. So, personally, I'm very pleased she'll be leaving."

Who is Katie Hopkins?

Hopkins is a far-right commentator known for spouting racist, anti-Islamic, and anti-migrant views.

She has stirred controversy by speaking out against coronavirus measures such as pandemic lockdowns, describing them as the "greatest hoax in human history."

She was invited to join Network Seven's reality television program Big Brother VIP.

Her visa was granted on the basis of economic benefit. The production companies behind the TV show have since canceled her contract.

Hopkin's flight to Australia also sparked outrage as it came at a time when the government halved the number of Australian citizens and permanent residents allowed to return home each week to 3,000.

