Katanga Nation - Addis Ababa’s Disappearing District

Katanga is a bustling district of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital city. Here, many locals dream of making it big in the capital.

One is Enkehone, a street vendor from the countryside, who lives in Amele Mamo's makeshift hostel. But perhaps not for long: the lively, inexpensive neighborhood has been discovered by real estate speculators.

Amele Mamo is a warm-hearted hostess who lives with her family in the back of her hostel. She rents beds to a wide variety of people. Young day laborers, mothers with children and anyone who needs a bed and a hot meal for a small price. Katanga is one of the last historical neighborhoods in the heart of Addis Ababa. But multi-story concrete blocks are closing in on all sides, threatening the neighborhood's colorful hustle and bustle.

One of the long-term guests in Amele's accommodation is the young street vendor Enkehone, who left his mother in Gondar to seek his fortune in Addis Ababa.

The camera accompanies him as he tries to work his way out of poverty. But during a police raid, Enkehone's goods are confiscated. Suddenly, the young man is left with nothing once again.



