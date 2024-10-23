Kashmir's new government enters tense dance with New Delhi

New Delhi still wields enormous power over the security and economy of Indian-administered Kashmir, which is likely to frustrate the newly elected local government.

When Omar Abdullah took his oath of office as the chief minister of Indian-administered Kashmir last week, many welcomed it as a victory for local democracy.

The 54-year-old leader comes from the powerful Abdullah family, which has deep roots in the history of the restive region. His grandfather Sheikh Abdullah founded the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference party in the 1930s (later renamed to Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, or JKNC) and was seen as a powerful figure before and after India and Pakistan secured their independence from the United Kingdom in 1947.

Omar's father, Farooq Abdullah, also served three terms as chief minister.

Farooq Abdullah (center left) still heads Omar Abdullah's JKNC party Image: Hindustan Times/imago images

However, the situation that Omar Abdullah now navigates is starkly different, marked by the controversial repeal of Article 370 in 2019, which stripped the region of its autonomous status. The erstwhile state was also downgraded into a union territory.

Abdullah's JNKC wants to see the restoration of the region's autonomy. The party secured 42 out of 90 seats in the regional assembly at the three-stage election, completed earlier this month. The BJP party of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi won 29 seats, and was left out of the ruling coalition.

New leader will be 'navigating uncharted waters'

After winning the election, Abdullah pledged to "live up to the expectations."

"You don't get a mandate like this without people expecting to see visible change," he said.

Abdullah said his party now bears a huge responsibility, especially with the New Delhi-appointed lieutenant governor still wielding huge power in Indian-administered Kashmir. Abdullah likened it to "navigating uncharted waters."

"This is the first time the lieutenant governor is going to have to work with an elected government. So, there are so many firsts that we're going to have to figure out how to understand," he said. "I mean, we need to understand what departments are ours. What powers are ours. What decisions we can take. How far we can push the line. So, we'll figure it out."

Fresh violence as local government takes office

The area has been without a local government for the last six years, fueling deep-rooted discontent amid economic challenges.

Violent clashes and attacks also threaten the fragile peace in the long-troubled region. On October 20, six migrant workers and a local doctor were killed in a major insurgent attack in the central part of Sonamarg region, with five other workers wounded.

Kashmir election: Young leaders promise better future To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Police officials told DW that insurgents opened fire on a camp while the workers were having dinner.

Experts have said Abdullah will now need to restore trust and stability among the politically disillusioned populace.

A political analyst based in Kashmir said the local government would face challenges trying to cooperate with the administrative head and secure concession from Prime Minister Modi.

"For the past six years, the lieutenant governor has been ruling the state without any interference. He was almost king of Kashmir, and it has to be seen whether he would like to cede some powers from him," said the expert, insisting on anonymity.

Strong mandate, weak government?

Restoring the region's statehood has been a top concern for nearly all local parties since Article 370 was repealed five years ago. While Abdullah presented this goal as a priority for the legislative assembly, the timeline remains unclear and the issue of statehood is ultimately under the control of the central government.

"If Omar Abdullah doesn't get anything from the center and the [lieutenant governor] doesn't cooperate, he will be truly heading the weakest government despite the strongest-ever mandate," Adeeba Jan, a political science scholar in Srinagar, told DW.

She also highlighted the latest militant attack which followed a lull in deadly violence.

"While the police and security are not the domain of the elected government, Abdullah would be facing a major disinformation campaign accusing him that the militancy surfaced after he took over. Though logically it won't hold any ground, and logic doesn't work much in the current Indian political and social setup," Jan added.

How much power is left for Abdullah's cabinet?

Meanwhile, BJP leaders in the region have said they hope the new government works on the same lines of "peace and progress" that has been initiated by Modi.

The central government retains control over critical areas such as law and order, police and land reforms.

While Abdullah and his cabinet have the potential to improve local governance, especially in addressing unemployment, public services and bureaucratic inefficiency, there is skepticism about how much practical power they can exercise without clashing with central authorities.

Locals have said New Delhi's move to take direct control has left them politically disempowered.

Still, they hope the newly elected body can break free from the perceived "bureaucratic arrogance" and start delivering on promises that directly affect daily life.

"We have been suffocated in the last six years of bureaucratic rule," said 32-year-old local resident Rizwan Ahmad.

Kashmir's online gambling addicts To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Edited by: Darko Janjevic