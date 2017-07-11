Kashmir: Victims demand justice in Indian army killings

On a summer morning in 2020, 25-year-old Abrar Chouhan rose early to play with his son before leaving his village in Indian-administered Kashmir to work as a seasonal laborer in an apple orchard.

He knew he wouldn't see his family for some time as he headed off to work with his brother in law.

"I told him not to leave me alone, but he wanted to earn money to complete construction of our house and to get our son into a good school," his wife, Shireen Akhter, told DW.

Little did she know her husband would never return.

He was one of three men killed by the Indian army on July 17, 2020 in a remote cabin located on a hilltop covered in apple orchards outside the town of Shopian.

Following the incident, the Indian army released a statement claiming it had killed three "Pakistani militants" who fired on them, and recovered pistols and other ammunition from them.

Based on pictures of their bodies, the men were identified as Chouhan, his 16-year-old brother in law, Abrar Khan, and another 21-year-old man named Imtiyaz Hussain.

Laborers killed to allegedly collect a bounty

The killings triggered protests and an investigation into why these men, who had no affiliation with Pakistani militants, were shot by Indian Army soldiers.

In December 2020, Jammu and Kashmir police determined that the killings were part of a scheme in which reward money and promotions are given out to army officers in exchange for targeting militants.

However, in some cases, civilians are falsely branded as militants, and are killed to reap a reward from the Indian army.

In the orchard killings, two civilian "informers" and an Indian army officer are accused of staging the entire incident to collect a bounty equivalent to $27,000 (€23,000).

Police said army officer Captain Bhoopendra Singh "furnished false information to mislead senior officers into granting the reward, in furtherance of a criminal conspiracy."

Legal loophole complicates prosecution

In Kashmir, when local authorities need to investigate Indian army soldiers accused of human rights violations, they must first seek permission from New Delhi under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

For decades, the Indian military has been fighting Pakistan-backed insurgents in Kashmir. Islamabad says it provides only diplomatic support to Kashmiri insurgents.

The Indian military says the act is necessary to allow soldiers to respond to threats without fear of prosecution.

Critics argue the AFSPA gives Indian armed forces wide powers to shoot to kill, carry out arrests on flimsy pretexts and conduct warrantless searches.

In the Shopian case, the army invoked the AFSPA to have the accused officer and two other army personnel involved stand trial by court martial.

"Initially, we had hope for justice. But when the case was transferred to a military court, we realized that it will just be another number on a long list of killings in fabricated encounters by the Indian Army in Kashmir. There won’t be any justice," said Shireen Akhter.

Indian human rights activist Vrinda Grover told DW that the AFSPA has allowed the Indian military "unbridled power" in Kashmir for three decades.

"Indian soldiers have raped, tortured, and killed people in Kashmir for in fake encounters without fear of being held accountable," she said.

Indian army allowed 'impunity' in Kashmir

Abdul Rashid Khan, 45, said his father and four other civilians were killed by the Indian army in a "fake encounter" 22 years ago.

The incident took place in southern Kashmir, and eight people were killed in protests that followed.

In 2007, public prosecutors indicted five army officers for killing the protesters. However, using the AFSPA, the army was able to bring the case to court-martial and the charges were subsequently dismissed.

"In a court-martial, the judge, jury and executor are the military, and the proceedings don't meet fair trial processes," Grover said, adding that the AFSPA, combined with court-martial proceedings, allows the military "absolute impunity" to violate human rights and is a continuing failure of the Indian justice system.

"These special laws for armed forces consolidate and entrench this impunity, making accountability impossible for egregious human rights abuses," said Grover.

Military says AFSPA is needed

Retired Indian Army General Ata Hasnain told DW the act provides protection for soldiers operating in a hostile environment like Kashmir, where mistakes can happen during operations.

For example, in February 2011, the army killed a young man in a case of mistaken identity.

"He was asked to stop at night, but he ran and got shot. He was innocent but he flouted the rules of night curfew. Should the soldiers who shot him be prosecuted? Certainly not. They played by rules, he did not. Protection under AFSPA caters for such situations. Otherwise, soldiers will get prosecuted left, right and center," Hasnain said.

Lt. General DP Pandey, who commands the Indian army's Srinagar-based corps, recently told local media that the AFSPA needs to be in force while the army is engaged in counter-terrorism operations.

"I am sure the government will look at the revocation of AFSPA at a suitable time when the security situation improves," Pandey said.

Edited by: Wesley Rahn