Kashmir: The calligrapher behind world's largest handwritten Quran

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Mustafa-ibn-Jameel, 27, is from a remote district in India-administered Kashmir, but his work is connecting people across India.
Kashmir's separatist movement has been marginalized, and violence has subsided in the region. However, Kashmiris say the tentative peace comes at a cost.
Despite New Delhi's criticism, both Beijing and Islamabad seem set to push ahead with their CPEC expansion plans and include countries like Afghanistan.
Given the tense relations between India and China, anything the Dalai Lama says or does in the region gains significance, say experts.
His family claims attempts to obtain more information about the status and well-being of 14-year-old Abdul Samad have so far been largely unsuccessful.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version