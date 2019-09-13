 Kashmir: Pro-India lawmaker arrested under controversial law | News | DW | 16.09.2019

News

Kashmir: Pro-India lawmaker arrested under controversial law

The former leader of the Indian-administered part of Kashmir was arrested on Monday under a controversial law that allows authorities to detain people for two years without trial.

Farooq Abdullah, former commissioner of the Jammu and Kashmir region (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Khan)

A pro-India lawmaker was arrested in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Monday, marking the latest move in a string of government clampdowns in the region. Farooq Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and current parliament member, was arrested by police under the controversial Public Safety Act — a law that allows authorities to imprison people for up to two years without a trial.

The 81-year-old is the first high-profile pro-India politician to be arrested under the law known as the Public Safety Act. Abdullah has already been under house arrest since August 5, when the Indian government called an end to Kashmir's special semi-autonomous status, which had been in place since 1947.

"We have arrested him, and a committee will decide how long the arrest will be," said police official Muneer Khan. Indian authorities have defended the law as necessary to maintain peace in the area.

But Amnesty International has denounced the Public Safety Act as a "lawless law" and said it is an attempt on behalf of the authorities to circumvent the legal system and undermine human rights in the region.

'4,000 arrests'

So far an estimated 4,000 people have been arrested in the Jammu and Kashmir region, according to a report dated September 6, although many have since been released. More than 200 politicians are among them, including Abdullah's son Omar Abdullah, who also served as Chief Minister of the region from 2009 to 2015.

India's Supreme Court has released a plea to the Indian central government and to authorities in Jammu and Kashmir for Abdullah to appear before trial as soon as possible.  

Watch video 03:21

Kashmir lockdown leaves medical care in chaos

'Lockdown must end'

The arrest comes as authorities attempt to crack down on protests and unrest in the weeks since the region was stripped of its special status. India's removal of the autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir has strained ties with Pakistan, which has also claimed parts of the region.

The Indian-controlled region has also experienced frequent communication blackouts since August 5. Pakistan's ambassador to Germany told Deutsche Welle on Friday that India must end this lockdown in order to restore diplomatic relations with Pakistan and find a solution to unrest in the area.

ed/stb (AP, Reuters, AFP)

  • Indien, Kaschmir, Budgam: Soldaten stehen an den Trümmern des Hubschraubers der Indian Air Force (Reuters/D. Ismail)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    An unprecedented danger?

    On February 27, Pakistan's military said that it had shot down two Indian fighter jets over disputed Kashmir. A Pakistani military spokesman said the jets were shot down after they'd entered Pakistani airspace. It is the first time in history that two nuclear-armed powers have conducted air strikes against each other.

  • Pakistan - Zerstörung nach Luftangriff der Indischen Armee (AFP/ISPR)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    India drops bombs inside Pakistan

    The Pakistani military has released this image to show that Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistani territory for the first time since the countries went to war in 1971. India said the air strike was in response to a recent suicide attack on Indian troops based in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan said there were no casualties and that its airforce repelled India's aircraft.

  • Indien allgemeine Bilder von Jammu Kaschmir (Getty Images/AFP/T. Mustafa)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    No military solution

    Some Indian civil society members believe New Delhi cannot exonerate itself from responsibility by accusing Islamabad of creating unrest in the Kashmir valley. A number of rights organizations demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government reduce the number of troops in Kashmir and let the people decide their fate.

  • Kashmir Anschlag in Pulwama (IANS)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    No end to the violence

    On February 14, at least 41 Indian paramilitary police were killed in a suicide bombing near the capital of India-administered Kashmir. The Pakistan-based Jihadi group, Jaish-e-Mohammad, claimed responsibility. The attack, the worst on Indian troops since the insurgency in Kashmir began in 1989, spiked tensions and triggered fears of an armed confrontation between the two nuclear-armed powers.

  • Karte Infografik The Kashmir conflict - disputed territories

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    A bitter conflict

    Since 1989, Muslim insurgents have been fighting Indian forces in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir - a region of 12 million people, about 70 percent of whom are Muslim. India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 over Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part.

  • Indien Pakistan Tote nach Angriff auf indisches Militärlager (picture alliance/AP Photo/C. Anand)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    India strikes down a militant rebellion

    In October 2016, the Indian military has launched an offensive against armed rebels in Kashmir, surrounding at least 20 villages in Shopian district. New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing the militants, who cross over the Pakistani-Indian "Line of Control" and launch attacks on India's paramilitary forces.

  • Kashmir | Ausschreitungen in Srinagar (Reuters/D. Ismail)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    Death of a Kashmiri separatist

    The security situation in the Indian part of Kashmir deteriorated after the killing of Burhan Wani, a young separatist leader, in July 2016. Protests against Indian rule and clashes between separatists and soldiers have claimed hundreds of lives since then.

  • Indien Lal Chowk Srinagar - Nach Uri Terrorangriff (UNI)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    The Uri attack

    In September 2016, Islamist militants killed at least 17 Indian soldiers and wounded 30 in India-administered Kashmir. The Indian army said the rebels had infiltrated the Indian part of Kashmir from Pakistan, with initial investigations suggesting that the militants belonged to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad group, which has been active in Kashmir for over a decade.

  • Indien Symbolbild Polizeigewalt (Getty Images/AFP/)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    Rights violations

    Indian authorities banned a number of social media websites in Kashmir after video clips showing troops committing grave human rights violations went viral on the Internet. One such video that showed a Kashmiri protester tied to an Indian army jeep — apparently as a human shield — generated outrage on social media.

  • Indien Kaschmir Soldaten vor Absperrung (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Singh)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    Demilitarization of Kashmir

    Those in favor of an independent Kashmir want Pakistan and India to step aside and let the Kashmiri people decide their future. "It is time India and Pakistan announce the timetable for withdrawal of their forces from the portions they control and hold an internationally supervised referendum," Toqeer Gilani, the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in Pakistani Kashmir, told DW.

  • Indien allgemeine Bilder von Jammu Kaschmir (Getty Images/AFP/T. Mustafa)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    No chance for secession

    But most Kashmir observers don't see it happening in the near future. They say that while the Indian strategy to deal strictly with militants and separatists in Kashmir has partly worked out, sooner or later New Delhi will have to find a political solution to the crisis. Secession, they say, does not stand a chance.

    Author: Shamil Shams


Related content

Indien Kaschmir-Konflikt l Stadt Srinagar

Pakistan's ambassador to Germany: India must end Kashmir lockdown 13.09.2019

In a DW interview, Pakistan's ambassador to Germany, Jauhar Saleem, has said India needs to lift the Kashmir curfew and restore communications if it wants to resume normal diplomatic relations with Pakistan.

Pakistan's ambassador to Germany discusses Kashmir with DW 12.09.2019

India and Pakistan both claim the region of Jammu and Kashmir, but each controls only part of it. India has imposed a lockdown on its part, drawing criticism from Pakistan. Jauhar Saleem, Pakistan's ambassador to Germany, joined DW to discuss the conflict.

Indien Kaschmir-Konflikt | Stacheldraht in Srinagar

Kashmir lockdown hinders journalists from flying abroad 02.09.2019

India-administered Kashmir has been under a strict lockdown in recent weeks after New Delhi revoked the region's special status. A Kashmiri journalist has now been prevented by authorities from flying abroad.

