Kashmir: Pakistan's Khan warns of 'genocide of Muslims'

Tens of thousands of people have rallied across Pakistan in opposition to New Delhi's crackdown in Indian-ruled Kashmir. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan accused his neighbor of committing war crimes in the region.
Several Pakistani cities came to a standstill on Friday as mass demonstrations erupted in opposition to India's removal of autonomy status from its portion of Kashmir.
In the Pakistani capital Islamabad, thousands gathered on Constitution Avenue in front of the government offices where Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to continue to pressure New Delhi until the disputed Himalayan territory was "liberated."
Warning of a possible Indian attack on Pakistani-held Kashmir, he threatened Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a "befitting response."
Read more: Families fear for their relatives in India-administered Kashmir
"Our armed forces are ready," Khan warned, before calling Modi a "fascist," comparing his administration to the Nazis and describing his fears of a possible "genocide of Muslims in Kashmir."
Other protesters also condemned India's move and the subsequent security lockdown, which has now entered its fourth week.
New Delhi stripped Indian-administered Kashmir of its autonomy on August 5 and sent tens of thousands of additional troops to the region, following a rise in attacks in the Muslim-majority region by separatists that India insists are sponsored by Pakistan.
The decision, which led to strict curfews and the blocking of communications across the region, has further inflamed one of the world's longest-running disputes.
Read more: Kashmir: DW reporter's first-hand account of the 'siege'
Protesters condemned India's move and the subsequent security lockdown, which has now entered its fourth week
India and Pakistan rule parts of the Himalayan region while claiming it in full. The nuclear-armed neighbors have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir they gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947.
The two foes came close to all-out war in February after a separatist attack in Indian-held Kashmir, claimed by a group based in Pakistan, sparked tit-for-tat airstrikes.
Read more: Narendra Modi is undermining the 'idea of India': Shashi Tharoor
Pakistan reacted to New Delhi's move by downgrading diplomatic relations, halting bilateral trade and suspending cross-border transport links.
Khan has previously vowed to fight India "until the end" if attacked, while making occasional references to the possible outbreak of nuclear conflict.
mm/ng (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
Both India and Pakistan offered conflicting reports of casualties. Pakistan on Tuesday announced plans to bring the Kashmir dispute before the UN's top court. (21.08.2019)
Critical voices are growing louder in India following PM Modi's decision to scrap Kashmir's autonomy. Shashi Tharoor, an opposition lawmaker, spoke to DW's Asia head, Debarati Guha, about human rights in India. (23.08.2019)
India's prime minister has pledged to "restore Kashmir's past glory," after his decision to strip the region of its statehood. In his Independence Day speech, Modi also promised a fortified military and praised the rich. (15.08.2019)
The Kashmir conflict has split families apart for decades. Now as tensions have been reignited, families in Pakistan-administered Kashmir are worried about their relatives on the Indian side of the border. (15.08.2019)
People in India-administered Kashmir have been living with roadblocks, lockdowns and no communications for two weeks. DW reporter Rifat Fareed tells the story of life in Srinagar after it was cut off from the world. (19.08.2019)