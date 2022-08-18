Kashmir: Muslim caretaker keeps ancient Hindu temple running

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Ghulam Qadir Sheikh, 47, has been taking care of one of the oldest Hindu temples in the Shopian district of Kashmir for more than a decade.
For decades, Pakistan has been providing "diplomatic" help to separatists in India-administered Kashmir, but the support has waned considerably in the past few years due to rising economic and political turmoil at home.
Kashmiri political parties are concerned that the inclusion of 2.5 million new voters in the Muslim-majority region will permanently disenfranchise Kashmiris.
The survivor of a 2002 gang rape during communal violence in Gujarat state has said she is "bereft of words" at her attackers' release after serving 14 years in jail. Narendra Modi was the state's governor at the time.
India is gradually being transformed from a secular multicultural nation to a Hindu supremacist state, activists and minority groups say.
