 Kashmir: Muslim caretaker keeps ancient Hindu temple running | Asia | An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 06.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Kashmir: Muslim caretaker keeps ancient Hindu temple running

Ghulam Qadir Sheikh, 47, has been taking care of one of the oldest Hindu temples in the Shopian district of Kashmir for more than a decade.

More in the Media Center

Pakistani Sikhs hail restoration of 200-year-old temple in Quetta.

Pakistani Sikhs hail restoration of 200-year-old temple 18.08.2022

Kashmir opens first ecological village

Kashmir opens first ecological village 13.08.2022

India: The calligrapher behind world's largest hand-written Quran

Kashmir: The calligrapher behind world's largest handwritten Quran 10.08.2022

04.04.2004 Both Indian and Pakistani soldiers lower their respective national flags during a flag off ceremony at India and Pakistan joint border check post, Wagah, Pakistan Sunday, April 4, 2004. India and Pakistan arch nuclear rivals of south Asia are trying to improve their relations by exchanging sports teams and delegations from different walks of life. (AP Photo/Aman Sharma)

India, Pakistan Independence Day: Youth hopeful for a better future 12.08.2022

Read also

Protesters clash with security forces during a protest against sentencing of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. An Indian court on Wednesday sentenced a Kashmiri separatist leader to life in prison after finding him guilty of terrorism and sedition, triggering an anti-India protest and partial shutdown of businesses in the Indian-controlled portion of disputed Kashmir. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Domestic woes force Pakistan to put Kashmir on the back burner 06.09.2022

For decades, Pakistan has been providing "diplomatic" help to separatists in India-administered Kashmir, but the support has waned considerably in the past few years due to rising economic and political turmoil at home.

A Kashmiri man wraps his face in Indian National Flag Tri-Color during Tiranga Rally. BJP workers held Tri-Color (Tiranga) Rally in Baramulla Jammu and Kashmir India on 10 August 2022. Party workers including senior leaders like Sunil Sharma, Anwar Khan, Mushtaq Nowsheri Took Part in the Har Ghar Tiranga Initiative Lead by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo by Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto)

Kashmir: India triggers outrage by expanding voting rights 19.08.2022

Kashmiri political parties are concerned that the inclusion of 2.5 million new voters in the Muslim-majority region will permanently disenfranchise Kashmiris.

Bilkis Bano, one of the survivors of the Gujarat riot victims, gestures during a press conference in New Delhi, India, Monday, May 8, 2017. Bano was gang-raped and seven of her relatives, including her three-year old daughter, were killed during religious riots that broke out in Gujarat in 2002. Last week, a Mumbai court upheld the conviction of 11 Hindu men to life in prison for the rape and murder in one of the worst incidents of religious rioting in India. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

India: Muslim rape victim aghast at attackers' release 18.08.2022

The survivor of a 2002 gang rape during communal violence in Gujarat state has said she is "bereft of words" at her attackers' release after serving 14 years in jail. Narendra Modi was the state's governor at the time.

GHAZIABAD, INDIA - MARCH 19: New bigger board saying entry of Muslims in banned placed by supporters of a Hindu organizations at the Dasna Devi temple where a few days ago, a minor was thrashed for drinking water, at Dasna on March 19, 2021 in Ghaziabad, India. The Devi temple of Dasna, Ghaziabad had come under limelight after a teenage Muslim boy named Asif claimed that he was beaten for trying to drink some water inside the temple premises. The Head Priest Mahant Yati Narsinghanand claimed that the temple management was forced to bar Muslims entry into the temple premises after incidents of theft, assault and sexual harassment of female devotees. Dhaulana MLA Aslam Chaudhary has called for removal of board, this led Hindu organizations PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxIND

India at 75: How Hindu nationalism overshadows the promise of secularism 14.08.2022

India is gradually being transformed from a secular multicultural nation to a Hindu supremacist state, activists and minority groups say.