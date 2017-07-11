 Kashmir lockdowns, slow internet rob students of their education | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 17.03.2021

Asia

Kashmir lockdowns, slow internet rob students of their education

Consecutive lockdowns in the restive region for security and COVID reasons, coupled with a shutdown of high-speed internet and mobile connectivity, have hurt students' educational opportunities.

Students in Indian-administered Kashmir attend school for the first time in two years after two consecutive lockdowns

Safiya Bashir enrolled her 4-year-old son Muhammad Habeeb at a local school in October 2019.

Since then, he has only attended school for a week, in March 2020, before a strict lockdown was imposed in India-administered Kashmir to control the spread of  coronavirus.  

It was the second consecutive shutdown in the disputed region, following  one the Indian government imposed in 2019 after it revoked the region's limited autonomy and special constitutional status. 

Now, more than a million schoolchildren in Kashmir have been hit hard by the restrictions on public life and movement.

"Since his admission, he hasn't been able to attend school because of the turmoil initially in 2019 and then the COVID-19 lockdown," said Bashir, a resident of Buchpora on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

"During the week in 2020 when he went to school, my son was experiencing school life for the first time but suddenly it all stopped," she said.

"He missed new experiences, making friends. My son still has little idea about school life," she added.

Watch video 11:28

How India reshaped Kashmir by revoking Article 370

Schools must follow strict COVID guidelines

Schools in the region began classes on March 15, but with strict health and hygiene guidelines as India deals with a resurgence in new COVID infections in some states.

According to the new guidelines, students have to undergo thermal screening regularly, maintain physical distance, and frequently wash and sanitize hands.

Students are allowed in school only with the written consent of their parents. Bashir said she gave a no-objection certificate to the school authorities, even though she wasn't sure if it would be safe for her son to attend school. 

"He is too young to understand and follow all the safety guidelines," she pointed out.

Bashir's son has mostly relied on online classes so far, but she said they were tough. 

"In the absence of any other alternative, the online classes were of some help. But my son did not get to know the teachers," she said. "Also, the internet speed has been bad. Connectivity was only restored last month, and regular internet suspensions have discouraged students."

Schools in the region began classes from March 15, but with strict health and hygiene guidelines

Lack of high-speed internet hits education

One of the measures the Indian government imposed after revoking Kashmir's special status in August 2019 was enforcing a communication blackout. For months, people in the region didn't have access to telephone and internet services.

While low-speed internet and fixed broadband services were gradually restored, high-speed 4G internet on mobile phones remained cut off until early last month. Authorities justified the suspension on security grounds.

The lack of high-speed internet made it difficult for students to take digital classes.

Atoofa Feroze, 15, is a resident of a village in southern Kashmir's Pulwama district. She says her last regular day at school was in August 2019 after which she attended a few days in March 2020 before another lengthy closure.

"I was in eight grade when the lockdown was imposed in 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370 and now, I am in tenth grade and I have not been to school for nearly two years," she told DW. "I cannot explain how big a loss this is."

Atoofa said the ban on high-speed mobile internet meant students also lost out on online educational opportunities. 

"We were not able to connect or understand our teachers who were trying hard to help us. The experience of struggle on low-speed internet was mentally traumatizing," she noted.

Atoofa started attending classes again this month. From wearing uniforms to meeting her friends and teachers, she said, it was "refreshing."

The lack of high-speed internet made it difficult for students to pursue digital classes.

G N War, an educationist and the head of Private Schools Association in Kashmir (PSAK), told DW that "it is very difficult to assess the loss of education" in the region.

"When schools were shut all over the world amid the pandemic, education continued online but here either we had no internet or only low-speed internet, which hampered education. So our students were at a disadvantageous position," he said.

"Students felt frustrated, dejected and disappointed" with the slow internet, he added.

Students facing emotional and personality issues

The long time away from school has had a traumatizing effect on some children, teachers and parents say.

At the Central Higher Secondary School in Pulwama, which has nearly 300 students, the students were greeted with buntings and flowers, and given a warm welcome after a lengthy break.

Mudasir Bashir, 38, who teaches at the school, told DW that while the students were able to complete 15% of syllabus online, the classes were not smooth and some students could not afford the mobile devices needed to attend the classes.

"Online education is also a privilege and some poor people do not even own android phones to attend the classes. I believe it has been a huge loss for the student community," said Bashir.

The teacher also pointed out that he witnessed both emotional and psychological impact among his students.

Mudasir said they are trying to find out whether there are some students who have stopped coming to school altogether

Mudasir said they are trying to find out whether there are some students who have stopped coming to school altogether

"They have become aggressive and some are facing personality issues. The impact is beyond education," he said, adding that they are trying to help students settle down without putting pressure on them.

Mudasir, who has been teaching for more than a decade, said that they are trying to find out whether there are some students who have stopped coming to school altogether. "We want to bring all children back to school."

A senior official at the Department of Education told DW that while they are trying to make education safe and smooth for students, they are well aware of the losses.

"The department took several initiatives to help the students. We hope to be back to normalcy where education does not suffer more," the official said.

  • The heavy influx of tourists this year has given new cheer to the people of India-administered Kashmir. It is a dramatic change for the tourism industry in the disputed region, which faced the double whammy of the coronavirus pandemic and harsh curbs on civil rights New Delhi imposed in the region in August 2019.

    Kashmir: Tourism rebound offers hope to businesses hit hard by lockdowns

    Heavy tourist influx in 2021

    The heavy influx of tourists this year has given new cheer to the people of India-administered Kashmir. It is a dramatic change for the tourism industry in the disputed region, which faced the double whammy of the coronavirus pandemic and harsh curbs on civil rights New Delhi imposed in the region in August 2019.

  • Located at a high altitude, Gulmarg is considered as one of the best places for winter sports in Asia. With its blanket of white, the idyllic hill station is seeing tourists again fill its hotels and ski, sledge and trek across its Himalayan landscape.

    Kashmir: Tourism rebound offers hope to businesses hit hard by lockdowns

    Idyllic hill station

    Located at a high altitude, Gulmarg is considered as one of the best places for winter sports in Asia. With its blanket of white, the idyllic hill station is seeing tourists again fill its hotels and ski, sledge and trek its Himalayan landscape.

  • Gulmarg was developed as a resort by the British nearly a century ago, and the region's eternal appeal with foreign visitors has made it a year-round destination. In summer, tourists meander through meadows, ravines and evergreen-forested valleys. In winter, they snowboard and trek on Asia's largest ski terrain.

    Kashmir: Tourism rebound offers hope to businesses hit hard by lockdowns

    A year-round destination

    Gulmarg was developed as a resort by the British nearly a century ago, and the region's eternal appeal with foreign visitors has made it a year-round destination. In summer, tourists meander through meadows, ravines and evergreen-forested valleys. In winter, they snowboard, ski, and trek on Asia's largest ski terrain.

  • The 2019 end of Kashmir's semi-autonomous status and an unprecedented security clampdown morphed Gulmarg into a ghost town. New Delhi also imposed a communications shutdown in the restive region to quell unrest after it revoked the territory's semi-autonomy and brought it under direct rule.

    Kashmir: Tourism rebound offers hope to businesses hit hard by lockdowns

     An unprecedented clampdown

    The 2019 end of Kashmir's semi-autonomous status and an unprecedented security clampdown morphed Gulmarg into a ghost town. New Delhi also imposed a communications shutdown in the restive region to quell unrest after it revoked the territory's semi-autonomy and brought it under direct rule.

  • The restrictions caused severe economic and job losses in Kashmir. It also impaired the already feeble health care system and paused the school and college education of millions. The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries pegged the economic losses in the region at $5.3 billion (€4.37 billion) and about half a million jobs lost till August last year.

    Kashmir: Tourism rebound offers hope to businesses hit hard by lockdowns

    Severe economic losses

    The restrictions caused severe economic and job losses in Kashmir. It also impaired the already feeble health care system and paused the school and college education of millions. The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries pegged the economic losses in the region at $5.3 billion (€4.37 billion) and about half a million jobs lost till August last year.

  • Last March, Indian authorities enforced a harsh lockdown to combat the coronavirus, all but halting foreign travel. But the pandemic made Indians reconsider their own vacations, with many of them deciding to travel to Gulmarg when otherwise they might have gone abroad.

    Kashmir: Tourism rebound offers hope to businesses hit hard by lockdowns

    Pandemic compounds woes

    Last March, Indian authorities enforced a harsh lockdown to combat the coronavirus, all but halting foreign travel. But the pandemic made Indians reconsider their own vacations, with many of them deciding to travel to Gulmarg when otherwise they might have gone abroad.

  • For the first time in 15 months, hotels are sold out till the end of February. For January and February, we have had 100% bookings in Gulmarg which is a good sign. We hope the trend keeps going upward, a tourism official told DW. Some tourists say they're visiting Gulmarg this time because of the COVID-related travel restrictions in places like Europe.

    Kashmir: Tourism rebound offers hope to businesses hit hard by lockdowns

    'A good sign'

    For the first time in 15 months, hotels are sold out until the end of February. "For January and February, we have had 100% bookings in Gulmarg which is a good sign. We hope the trend keeps going upward," a tourism official told DW. Some tourists say they're visiting Gulmarg this time because of the COVID-related travel restrictions in places like Europe.

    Author: Rifat Fareed (India-administered Kashmir)


DW recommends

Why are Kashmiris not protesting?

Many security experts thought the abrogation of Kashmir's special status by New Delhi would spark huge protests in the disputed region, but so far this has not happened. What are the reasons behind this seeming calm?  

India's internet shutdowns function like 'invisibility cloaks'

India shuts down the internet more than any other country. Kashmiris, in the north, had no internet access at all for almost a year. A DW analysis found that shutdowns are strategically used to clamp down on dissent.  

