 Kashmir lockdown hinders journalists from flying abroad | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 02.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Asia

Kashmir lockdown hinders journalists from flying abroad

India-administered Kashmir has been under a strict lockdown in recent weeks after New Delhi revoked the region's special status. A Kashmiri journalist has now been prevented by authorities from flying abroad.

India-administered Kashmir in a state of lockdown (Reuters/A. Abidi)

India-administered Kashmir — known as Jammu and Kashmir — has been under a strict lockdown since New Delhi last month revoked its decades-old special constitutional status. The Indian government decided to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its statehood and turn it into two territories directly governed by New Delhi. 

The move touched off anger among Kashmiris. To suppress any unrest, authorities have cut all communications, imposed a curfew and deployed thousands of additional troops to a region which is already one of the most militarized in the world.

Read more: Kashmir communication blackout distorts public discourse in India

The suspension of communication services, including the internet and landline phones, has made it difficult for information to trickle out of Kashmir.

Despite the restrictions, reports suggest that people have repeatedly taken to the streets to protest against the government's decision.

Watch video 01:38

Modi defends Kashmir policy in Independence Day speech

Many detained

Kashmir is claimed in its entirety by both India and Pakistan, although both countries only control parts of it. The region has long been a flashpoint between New Delhi and Islamabad, and two of the three wars they have fought have been over it. Both sides also fought a limited war in 1999. 

In recent days, authorities said they have eased some restrictions on people's movement and restored some landline phone services.

Read more: Kashmir: DW reporter's first-hand account of the 'siege'

But since New Delhi announced its move last month, prominent Kashmiris, including high-profile former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have been detained by the authorities.

The government has repeatedly declined to provide a tally of how many people have been taken into custody. They said the "few preventive detentions" were made to avoid a "breach of the peace" in a region where rebels have been fighting Indian rule for decades.

Watch video 01:44

Pakistanis see speaking out on Kashmir as their duty

No travel abroad?

Kashmiris have also been prevented from flying abroad.

On August 31, Kashmiri journalist and author Gowhar Geelani was barred by Indian immigration officials in New Delhi from traveling to Germany to take part in a media training program organized by Germany's international broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW).

After checking in, Geelani said, he was stopped at the immigration desk for more than an hour before being denied permission to travel abroad. The journalist said that the authorities did not give any specific reasons for stopping him, and instead kept saying: "These days, there is a lot of trouble in relation to Kashmir."

Gowhar Geelani (Twitter/Gowhar Geelani)

Geelani said he was stopped at the immigration desk for more than an hour before being denied permission to travel abroad

They also stressed that they were simply "following the orders" of their higher-ups.

"I am a published author, broadcast journalist, television analyst and political commentator. Last month, my book Kashmir: Rage and Reason was released by Rupa Publications. I do not understand what unknown crimes I have committed..." Geelani said.

Some Indian media outlets have falsely reported that Geelani recently re-joined DW as an editor. This is not accurate as DW and Geelani have yet to agree on the terms and conditions of a work contract. But the journalist had previously worked for DW.

Geelani has been critical of the Indian government's recent moves in relation to Kashmir.

Geelani's was not the only case of authorities barring prominent Kashmiris from flying abroad. Last month, Kashmiri bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal was detained at New Delhi's international airport and sent back to Kashmir. Faesal has sharply criticized New Delhi's actions, telling last month that the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "murdered" democracy.

  • Indien, Kaschmir, Budgam: Soldaten stehen an den Trümmern des Hubschraubers der Indian Air Force (Reuters/D. Ismail)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    An unprecedented danger?

    On February 27, Pakistan's military said that it had shot down two Indian fighter jets over disputed Kashmir. A Pakistani military spokesman said the jets were shot down after they'd entered Pakistani airspace. It is the first time in history that two nuclear-armed powers have conducted air strikes against each other.

  • Pakistan - Zerstörung nach Luftangriff der Indischen Armee (AFP/ISPR)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    India drops bombs inside Pakistan

    The Pakistani military has released this image to show that Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistani territory for the first time since the countries went to war in 1971. India said the air strike was in response to a recent suicide attack on Indian troops based in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan said there were no casualties and that its airforce repelled India's aircraft.

  • Indien allgemeine Bilder von Jammu Kaschmir (Getty Images/AFP/T. Mustafa)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    No military solution

    Some Indian civil society members believe New Delhi cannot exonerate itself from responsibility by accusing Islamabad of creating unrest in the Kashmir valley. A number of rights organizations demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government reduce the number of troops in Kashmir and let the people decide their fate.

  • Kashmir Anschlag in Pulwama (IANS)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    No end to the violence

    On February 14, at least 41 Indian paramilitary police were killed in a suicide bombing near the capital of India-administered Kashmir. The Pakistan-based Jihadi group, Jaish-e-Mohammad, claimed responsibility. The attack, the worst on Indian troops since the insurgency in Kashmir began in 1989, spiked tensions and triggered fears of an armed confrontation between the two nuclear-armed powers.

  • Karte Infografik The Kashmir conflict - disputed territories

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    A bitter conflict

    Since 1989, Muslim insurgents have been fighting Indian forces in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir - a region of 12 million people, about 70 percent of whom are Muslim. India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 over Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part.

  • Indien Pakistan Tote nach Angriff auf indisches Militärlager (picture alliance/AP Photo/C. Anand)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    India strikes down a militant rebellion

    In October 2016, the Indian military has launched an offensive against armed rebels in Kashmir, surrounding at least 20 villages in Shopian district. New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing the militants, who cross over the Pakistani-Indian "Line of Control" and launch attacks on India's paramilitary forces.

  • Kashmir | Ausschreitungen in Srinagar (Reuters/D. Ismail)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    Death of a Kashmiri separatist

    The security situation in the Indian part of Kashmir deteriorated after the killing of Burhan Wani, a young separatist leader, in July 2016. Protests against Indian rule and clashes between separatists and soldiers have claimed hundreds of lives since then.

  • Indien Lal Chowk Srinagar - Nach Uri Terrorangriff (UNI)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    The Uri attack

    In September 2016, Islamist militants killed at least 17 Indian soldiers and wounded 30 in India-administered Kashmir. The Indian army said the rebels had infiltrated the Indian part of Kashmir from Pakistan, with initial investigations suggesting that the militants belonged to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad group, which has been active in Kashmir for over a decade.

  • Indien Symbolbild Polizeigewalt (Getty Images/AFP/)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    Rights violations

    Indian authorities banned a number of social media websites in Kashmir after video clips showing troops committing grave human rights violations went viral on the Internet. One such video that showed a Kashmiri protester tied to an Indian army jeep — apparently as a human shield — generated outrage on social media.

  • Indien Kaschmir Soldaten vor Absperrung (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Singh)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    Demilitarization of Kashmir

    Those in favor of an independent Kashmir want Pakistan and India to step aside and let the Kashmiri people decide their future. "It is time India and Pakistan announce the timetable for withdrawal of their forces from the portions they control and hold an internationally supervised referendum," Toqeer Gilani, the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in Pakistani Kashmir, told DW.

  • Indien allgemeine Bilder von Jammu Kaschmir (Getty Images/AFP/T. Mustafa)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    No chance for secession

    But most Kashmir observers don't see it happening in the near future. They say that while the Indian strategy to deal strictly with militants and separatists in Kashmir has partly worked out, sooner or later New Delhi will have to find a political solution to the crisis. Secession, they say, does not stand a chance.

    Author: Shamil Shams


DW recommends

Kashmir: Pakistan's Khan warns of 'genocide of Muslims'

Tens of thousands of people have rallied across Pakistan in opposition to New Delhi's crackdown in Indian-ruled Kashmir. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan accused his neighbor of committing war crimes in the region. (30.08.2019)  

Kashmir protesters clash with security forces

People in India-administered Kashmir have once again taken to the streets to protest against New Delhi's decision to scrap the state's special status. The region has been in a state of lockdown in recent weeks. (24.08.2019)  

Kashmir communication blackout distorts public discourse in India

India-administered Kashmir has seen dramatic curbs on people's movement and communication since New Delhi revoked the region's special status this month. This has also had an adverse impact on press freedom. (29.08.2019)  

Kashmir: DW reporter's first-hand account of the 'siege'

People in India-administered Kashmir have been living with roadblocks, lockdowns and no communications for two weeks. DW reporter Rifat Fareed tells the story of life in Srinagar after it was cut off from the world. (19.08.2019)  

Kashmir: Is the UN Security Council reluctant to get involved?

Although the Security Council told India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute bilaterally, it didn't call a formal meeting or issue a statement. Some analysts dubbed the response "lukewarm." (17.08.2019)  

Indian government to ease Kashmir restrictions

India says it will ease the restrictions on Kashmir after New Delhi decided to revoke Kashmir's autonomy. It comes as the UN Security Council decides whether to call an emergency meeting on Kashmir at Pakistan's request. (16.08.2019)  

Narendra Modi is undermining the 'idea of India': Shashi Tharoor

Critical voices are growing louder in India following PM Modi's decision to scrap Kashmir's autonomy. Shashi Tharoor, an opposition lawmaker, spoke to DW's Asia head, Debarati Guha, about human rights in India. (23.08.2019)  

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

India and Pakistan continue to clash over Kashmir, a volatile Himalayan region that has been experiencing an armed insurgency for nearly three decades. Many Kashmiris are now fed up with both Islamabad and New Delhi. (27.02.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Pakistanis see speaking out on Kashmir as their duty  

Modi defends Kashmir policy in Independence Day speech  

Related content

Indien Kaschmir-Konflikt nach Änderung Artikel 370

Kashmir communication blackout distorts public discourse in India 29.08.2019

India-administered Kashmir has seen dramatic curbs on people's movement and communication since New Delhi revoked the region's special status this month. This has also had an adverse impact on press freedom.

Pakistan | Solidaritätskundgebung Kaschmir | Imran Khan

Kashmir: Pakistan's Khan warns of 'genocide of Muslims' 30.08.2019

Tens of thousands of people have rallied across Pakistan in opposition to New Delhi's crackdown in Indian-ruled Kashmir. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan accused his neighbor of committing war crimes in the region.

Shashi Tharoor

Narendra Modi is undermining the 'idea of India': Shashi Tharoor 23.08.2019

Critical voices are growing louder in India following PM Modi's decision to scrap Kashmir's autonomy. Shashi Tharoor, an opposition lawmaker, spoke to DW's Asia head, Debarati Guha, about human rights in India.

Advertisement