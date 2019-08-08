 Kashmir lockdown — an uneasy calm prevails | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 09.08.2019

Asia

Kashmir lockdown — an uneasy calm prevails

India-administered Kashmir has remained cut off from the outside world ever since New Delhi decided to end the region's autonomy and imposed a near-total communications blackout. DW managed to speak to some Kashmiris.

Indien Gesperrte Straße in Jammu (Reuters/M. Gupta)

An eerie silence prevails in the Kashmir valley ever since New Delhi announced this week that it was revoking the special constitutional status of India-administered Kashmir — known as Jammu and Kashmir — and imposed an unprecedented security lockdown and near-total communications blackout.   

The special status, which Jammu and Kashmir had enjoyed since its accession to India in 1947, allowed the region to have a separate constitution, a state flag and autonomy over the internal administration of the state.

Read more: Kashmir: The world's most dangerous conflict

The Indian government also decided to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its statehood and turn it into two territories directly governed by New Delhi.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the drastic measures were needed to eliminate separatism and terrorism from Kashmir.

Kashmir is claimed in its entirety by both India and Pakistan, although both countries only control parts of it. Rebels in India-held Kashmir have been fighting Indian rule for decades. 

Watch video 01:55

Fourth day of security lockdown in Kashmir

Severe disruption

Since the announcement, the region has seen unprecedented curbs. To suppress any unrest, authorities have cut all communications, imposed a curfew and deployed thousands of additional troops to a region which is already one of the most militarized in the world.  

Local media report hundreds of arrests in Kashmir.

The security clampdown has forced most people in the state to remain indoors. Schools, shops and even healthcare centers have remained shuttered. The suspension of communication services, including the internet and landline phones, has made it difficult for information to trickle out of Kashmir.

But over the last few days, DW has managed to speak to some residents of Srinagar city to get a sense of the hardships they're facing on account of the restrictions in place. 

All of them say they're worried about the current situation. The communication blackout means that many have been unable to reach their family members to tell them that they're fine.

Read more: Kashmir crisis: Pakistan takes a diplomatic gamble with India

In the last few days, many complain, the availability of healthcare services has been disrupted, with limited access to ambulances and hospitals.

"Emergency services have taken a hit. It took me two full days to convince security personnel to let my uncle be transported to the hospital for his dialysis. He was in a bad shape," said Rasheed Ahmad, a shopkeeper.

Ahmad pointed out that even doctors and paramedical staff found it increasingly difficult to reach hospitals in the face of sweeping checkpoints, filled with steel barricades and razor wire. 

Kashmiris have endured security crackdowns in the past, particularly during mass public uprisings against Indian rule in 2008, 2010 and 2016. However, landline phones have never been cut before.

There's no way to accurately gauge how Kashmiris are feeling about the current situation, said Fayaz Bukhari from Kachdora village in southern Kashmir's Shopian district, which was once labeled the "hotbed of militancy" in the region.

"How can we communicate? It has been a living hell and all we hear are announcements from loudspeakers made by security personnel to stay indoors. This is unreal," Bukhari said.

Karte Grenzgebiete Kaschmir EN

A difficult future

The security measures have also forced Kashmiris to cancel many planned weddings, say locals. "How can weddings take place in this situation?" asked Ghulam Rasool, a state government official.

The information blackout has also led to rumors and misinformation being spread.

"We saw stones and brickbats on a street while buying groceries in the small timeframe that is given to us. What are we to presume? Obviously, there must have been a confrontation, but we know nothing about it," said Basharat Manzar, a pharmacist.

"I heard yesterday that a teenager died when security forces pursued a group of boys on a bridge. One of them jumped into the river Jhelum to get away," Manzar added.

People arriving in Srinagar airport from various parts of India have also found it difficult to leave the airport and get to the city center.

"Getting curfew passes is a nightmare," said Altaf Hussain, a businessman. "Also, we cannot move into the interior parts of the Kashmir Valley. It is a no-go area."

On Friday, the region's police chief, Dilbagh Singh, said the strict curfew would be eased for weekly prayers.

But there's no clarity on how long the restrictions on people's movement and communication will last.

And what happens next in Kashmir is also a major question. The prospect of protracted violence in the restive region looms large. "We have already sacrificed ourselves. What is left?" rues Sana Bhatt, a student.

  • Indien, Kaschmir, Budgam: Soldaten stehen an den Trümmern des Hubschraubers der Indian Air Force (Reuters/D. Ismail)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    An unprecedented danger?

    On February 27, Pakistan's military said that it had shot down two Indian fighter jets over disputed Kashmir. A Pakistani military spokesman said the jets were shot down after they'd entered Pakistani airspace. It is the first time in history that two nuclear-armed powers have conducted air strikes against each other.

  • Pakistan - Zerstörung nach Luftangriff der Indischen Armee (AFP/ISPR)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    India drops bombs inside Pakistan

    The Pakistani military has released this image to show that Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistani territory for the first time since the countries went to war in 1971. India said the air strike was in response to a recent suicide attack on Indian troops based in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan said there were no casualties and that its airforce repelled India's aircraft.

  • Indien allgemeine Bilder von Jammu Kaschmir (Getty Images/AFP/T. Mustafa)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    No military solution

    Some Indian civil society members believe New Delhi cannot exonerate itself from responsibility by accusing Islamabad of creating unrest in the Kashmir valley. A number of rights organizations demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government reduce the number of troops in Kashmir and let the people decide their fate.

  • Kashmir Anschlag in Pulwama (IANS)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    No end to the violence

    On February 14, at least 41 Indian paramilitary police were killed in a suicide bombing near the capital of India-administered Kashmir. The Pakistan-based Jihadi group, Jaish-e-Mohammad, claimed responsibility. The attack, the worst on Indian troops since the insurgency in Kashmir began in 1989, spiked tensions and triggered fears of an armed confrontation between the two nuclear-armed powers.

  • Karte Infografik The Kashmir conflict - disputed territories

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    A bitter conflict

    Since 1989, Muslim insurgents have been fighting Indian forces in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir - a region of 12 million people, about 70 percent of whom are Muslim. India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 over Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part.

  • Indien Pakistan Tote nach Angriff auf indisches Militärlager (picture alliance/AP Photo/C. Anand)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    India strikes down a militant rebellion

    In October 2016, the Indian military has launched an offensive against armed rebels in Kashmir, surrounding at least 20 villages in Shopian district. New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing the militants, who cross over the Pakistani-Indian "Line of Control" and launch attacks on India's paramilitary forces.

  • Kashmir | Ausschreitungen in Srinagar (Reuters/D. Ismail)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    Death of a Kashmiri separatist

    The security situation in the Indian part of Kashmir deteriorated after the killing of Burhan Wani, a young separatist leader, in July 2016. Protests against Indian rule and clashes between separatists and soldiers have claimed hundreds of lives since then.

  • Indien Lal Chowk Srinagar - Nach Uri Terrorangriff (UNI)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    The Uri attack

    In September 2016, Islamist militants killed at least 17 Indian soldiers and wounded 30 in India-administered Kashmir. The Indian army said the rebels had infiltrated the Indian part of Kashmir from Pakistan, with initial investigations suggesting that the militants belonged to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad group, which has been active in Kashmir for over a decade.

  • Indien Symbolbild Polizeigewalt (Getty Images/AFP/)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    Rights violations

    Indian authorities banned a number of social media websites in Kashmir after video clips showing troops committing grave human rights violations went viral on the Internet. One such video that showed a Kashmiri protester tied to an Indian army jeep — apparently as a human shield — generated outrage on social media.

  • Indien Kaschmir Soldaten vor Absperrung (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Singh)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    Demilitarization of Kashmir

    Those in favor of an independent Kashmir want Pakistan and India to step aside and let the Kashmiri people decide their future. "It is time India and Pakistan announce the timetable for withdrawal of their forces from the portions they control and hold an internationally supervised referendum," Toqeer Gilani, the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in Pakistani Kashmir, told DW.

  • Indien allgemeine Bilder von Jammu Kaschmir (Getty Images/AFP/T. Mustafa)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    No chance for secession

    But most Kashmir observers don't see it happening in the near future. They say that while the Indian strategy to deal strictly with militants and separatists in Kashmir has partly worked out, sooner or later New Delhi will have to find a political solution to the crisis. Secession, they say, does not stand a chance.

    Author: Shamil Shams


