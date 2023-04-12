Kashmir reporter struggles with media clampdown

Press FreedomIndiaKashmir reporter struggles with media clampdownTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPress FreedomIndiaKhalid Khan in Srinagar12/04/2023December 4, 2023A young journalist in Indian-administered Kashmir loved working for the independent news outlet Kashmir Walla. But, after the outlet was banned in August, she says the prospects for working in local journalism are limited.https://p.dw.com/p/4ZlYFAdvertisement