  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
SocietyIndia

Kashmir: Empowering women through coppersmithing

Mohammad Abu Bakar in Srinagar
November 22, 2023

Young Kashmiri women are learning the art of copper smithing and striving to excel in what was traditionally a male-dominated field. Through this skill, the women aim for social and financial empowerment in India-administered Kashmir.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ZKNe
Skip next section More on Society from Asia

More on Society from Asia

Videostill | HER - Women in Asia | Staffel 2

Being my own boss

Around the world, women play important roles in business. Either as bosses and high-ranking managers of international corporations, as self-employed owners and operators of small kiosks, or even as founders of start-ups. This edition portrays three women from three different worlds, but they all have one thing in common: their passion for their business.
SocietyApril 17, 202315:25 min
external

Jakarta coffee shop helps fight hunger amidst pandemic

After seeing scores of people go without food, Farhan decided to turn his cafe into a "people's kitchen."
SocietyAugust 21, 202002:21 min
Rohingya refugees are evacuated by locals at a coast of North Aceh

Three years on, Rohingya refugees yet to return to Myanmar

Despite repatriation attempts, Rohingya refugees are yet to return home.
SocietyAugust 17, 202005:04 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Society from around the world

More on Society from around the world

external

The flipside of Hilda Baci eating dogmeat

A video of Hilda Baci trying out dogmeat, a delicacy in Nigeria, has stirred a lot of controversy.
SocietyJune 9, 202302:45 min
Moky Makura in front of a bookshelf with sculptures and books and a medium-size bowl

Confronting Western portrayals of Africa

Journalist and entrepreneur Moky Makura tries to bring balance to the narrative about the continent.
SocietyJanuary 7, 202302:58 min
DW Sendung The 77 Percent | Wanjiku Mwaura

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth

The rising star of Nambia's music scene TopCheri swings by the studio for a chat alongside rapper EES.
SocietyDecember 28, 202226:04 min
Show more