Kashmir crisis: India-Pakistan border clashes 'kill several soldiers'

Cross-border skirmishes between Indian and Pakistani armies have killed at least five people, the Pakistani military said on Thursday.

Pakistan said a number of its troops died in the Indian attack, whereas a counterattack by the Pakistani border forces also killed Indian soldiers.

There was no immediate confirmation of the attacks from Indian officials.

Tensions in the Himalayan region are high due to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to strip the India-administered Jammu & Kashmir region of a special autonomous status on August 5.

Pakistan and India both rule the disputed Himalayan territory of Kashmir in part, but claim it in full. The restive region is a flash point between the nuclear-armed archrivals. The latest border clashes invoke fears of a larger military conflict between the two South Asian neighbors.

Read more: Kashmir: The world's most dangerous conflict

India justifies Kashmir policy

The Pakistani military said in a statement that the Indian border attacks were part of New Delhi's tactics to "divert attention" from the crisis in Kashmir.

Watch video 01:38 Share Modi defends Kashmir policy Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3NxgU Modi defends Kashmir policy in Independence Day speech

In his annual independence on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi justified his decision to revoke Kashmir's partial autonomy, saying that his "fresh thinking" would help ensure harmony in South Asia.

"We do not believe in creating problems or prolonging them," Modi told the nation.

New Delhi accuses Islamabad of backing militant Islamist groups in Kashmir. Earlier this week, Modi justified his Kashmir move by saying that it would end "terrorism and separatism" in the area.

Read more: The Islamization of Kashmir's separatist movement

Indian security officials said on Wednesday a group of militants backed by the Pakistani military tried to infiltrate India-administered Kashmir to launch an attack, according to Reuters partner ANI.

Pakistan has taken the matter to the UN Security Council, where it relies on China's backing. However, it is unclear that other Security Council members will support Islamabad. Russia has called for India and Pakistan to resolve the matter bilaterally, hinting that its UN envoy would not endorse any multilateral Security Council resolution on the matter.

Read more: How far will China go to support Pakistan's position on Kashmir?

Watch video 00:29 India revokes special status of Kashmir

Kashmir restrictions

India authorities have detained a number of state leaders and had troops deploy barricades and razor wire on roads to prevent protests. Internet and phone services were also suspended, prompting residents to communicate with notes and human couriers .

Pakistan responded by expelling India's ambassador from Islamabad, suspending trade relations with India and launching a diplomatic offensive against New Delhi.

On Wednesday, Pakistani Prime Minister visited "Azad Kashmir" – the Pakistan-controlled part of the area – as a show of solidarity with the Muslim-majority region. He told the lawmakers there that Islamabad would "fight until the end" for Kashmir.

The Pakistani government observed a "black day" on India's Independence Day on August 15. Both Indian and Pakistan gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

Partition of India: The way forward Birth of two nations In 1947, British India was divided into two countries - India and Pakistan. Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his All-India Muslim League party had first demanded autonomy for Muslim-majority areas in the undivided India, and only later a separate country for Muslims. Jinnah believed that Hindus and Muslims could not continue to live together, as they were distinctly different "nations."

Partition of India: The way forward The line of blood The partition of British India was extremely violent. Following the birth of India and Pakistan, violent communal riots began in many western areas, mostly in Punjab. Historians say that more than a million people died in clashes, and millions more migrated from Indian territory to Pakistan and from the Pakistani side to India.

Partition of India: The way forward The 1948 war India and Pakistan clashed over Kashmir soon after their independence. The Muslim-majority Kashmir region was ruled by a Hindu leader, but Jinnah wanted it to be part of Pakistani territory. Indian and Pakistani troops fought in Kashmir in 1948, with India taking control of most part of the valley, while Pakistan occupied a smaller area. India and Pakistan continue to clash over Kashmir.

Partition of India: The way forward Like US and Canada? Liberal historians say that Jinnah and Mahatma Gandhi wanted cordial ties between newly independent states. Jinnah, for instance, believed that ties between India and Pakistan should be similar to those between the US and Canada. But after his death in 1948, his successors followed a collision course with New Delhi.

Partition of India: The way forward The 'other' Indian and Pakistani governments present very different accounts of the partition. While India emphasizes the Indian National Congress' freedom movement against British rulers - with Gandhi as its main architect - Pakistani textbooks focus on a "struggle" against both British and Hindu "oppression." State propaganda in both countries paints each other as an "enemy" that cannot be trusted.

Partition of India: The way forward Worsening ties Diplomatic ties between India and Pakistan have remained acrimonious for the past seven decades. The issue of Islamist terrorism has marred relations in the last few years, with New Delhi accusing Islamabad of backing Islamist jihadists to wage a war in India-administered Kashmir. India also blames Pakistan-based groups for launching terror attacks on Indian soil. Islamabad denies these claims.

Partition of India: The way forward The way forward Many young people in both India and Pakistan are urging their governments to improve bilateral ties. Islamabad-based documentary filmmaker Wajahat Malik believes the best way for India and Pakistan to develop a closer relationship is through more interaction between their peoples. "Trade and tourism are the way forward for us. When people come together, the states will follow suit," Malik told DW. Author: Shamil Shams



Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

shs/aw (AFP, Reuters, AP)