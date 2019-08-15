 Kashmir crisis: India-Pakistan border clashes ′kill several soldiers′ | News | DW | 15.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Kashmir crisis: India-Pakistan border clashes 'kill several soldiers'

At least five people have been killed in gunfire along the Kashmir border, Pakistani officials have said. The border skirmishes come amid heightened tensions in Kashmir over India's move to revoke the region's autonomy.

Indian soldiers patrol on the international border between India and Pakistan near the northern Indian city of Jammu

Cross-border skirmishes between Indian and Pakistani armies have killed at least five people, the Pakistani military said on Thursday.

Pakistan said a number of its troops died in the Indian attack, whereas a counterattack by the Pakistani border forces also killed Indian soldiers.

There was no immediate confirmation of the attacks from Indian officials.

Tensions in the Himalayan region are high due to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to strip the India-administered Jammu & Kashmir region of a special autonomous status on August 5.

Pakistan and India both rule the disputed Himalayan territory of Kashmir in part, but claim it in full. The restive region is a flash point between the nuclear-armed archrivals. The latest border clashes invoke fears of a larger military conflict between the two South Asian neighbors.

Read more: Kashmir: The world's most dangerous conflict

India justifies Kashmir policy

The Pakistani military said in a statement that the Indian border attacks were part of New Delhi's tactics to "divert attention" from the crisis in Kashmir.

Watch video 01:38

Modi defends Kashmir policy in Independence Day speech

In his annual independence on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi justified his decision to revoke Kashmir's partial autonomy, saying that his "fresh thinking" would help ensure harmony in South Asia.

"We do not believe in creating problems or prolonging them," Modi told the nation.

New Delhi accuses Islamabad of backing militant Islamist groups in Kashmir. Earlier this week, Modi justified his Kashmir move by saying that it would end "terrorism and separatism" in the area.

Read more: The Islamization of Kashmir's separatist movement

Indian security officials said on Wednesday a group of militants backed by the Pakistani military tried to infiltrate India-administered Kashmir to launch an attack, according to Reuters partner ANI.

Pakistan has taken the matter to the UN Security Council, where it relies on China's backing. However, it is unclear that other Security Council members will support Islamabad. Russia has called for India and Pakistan to resolve the matter bilaterally, hinting that its UN envoy would not endorse any multilateral Security Council resolution on the matter.

Read more: How far will China go to support Pakistan's position on Kashmir?

Watch video 00:29

India revokes special status of Kashmir

Kashmir restrictions

India authorities have detained a number of state leaders and had troops deploy barricades and razor wire on roads to prevent protests. Internet and phone services were also suspended, prompting residents to communicate with notes and human couriers .

Pakistan responded by expelling India's ambassador from Islamabad, suspending trade relations with India and launching a diplomatic offensive against New Delhi.

On Wednesday, Pakistani Prime Minister visited "Azad Kashmir" – the Pakistan-controlled part of the area – as a show of solidarity with the Muslim-majority region. He told the lawmakers there that Islamabad would "fight until the end" for Kashmir.

The Pakistani government observed a "black day" on India's Independence Day on August 15. Both Indian and Pakistan gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

  • Refugee camp in Delhi during partition of India (picture alliance/dpa/United Archives/WHA)

    Partition of India: The way forward

    Birth of two nations

    In 1947, British India was divided into two countries - India and Pakistan. Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his All-India Muslim League party had first demanded autonomy for Muslim-majority areas in the undivided India, and only later a separate country for Muslims. Jinnah believed that Hindus and Muslims could not continue to live together, as they were distinctly different "nations."

  • Destruction in a shopping street in Lahore (picture alliance/dpa/AP Images)

    Partition of India: The way forward

    The line of blood

    The partition of British India was extremely violent. Following the birth of India and Pakistan, violent communal riots began in many western areas, mostly in Punjab. Historians say that more than a million people died in clashes, and millions more migrated from Indian territory to Pakistan and from the Pakistani side to India.

  • Indian Sikh troops in Kashmir (picture alliance/dpa/AP Photo/M. Desfor)

    Partition of India: The way forward

    The 1948 war

    India and Pakistan clashed over Kashmir soon after their independence. The Muslim-majority Kashmir region was ruled by a Hindu leader, but Jinnah wanted it to be part of Pakistani territory. Indian and Pakistani troops fought in Kashmir in 1948, with India taking control of most part of the valley, while Pakistan occupied a smaller area. India and Pakistan continue to clash over Kashmir.

  • Mahatma Gandhi with Muhammad Ali Jinnah (AP)

    Partition of India: The way forward

    Like US and Canada?

    Liberal historians say that Jinnah and Mahatma Gandhi wanted cordial ties between newly independent states. Jinnah, for instance, believed that ties between India and Pakistan should be similar to those between the US and Canada. But after his death in 1948, his successors followed a collision course with New Delhi.

  • Lord Louis Mountbatten and Muhammed Ali Jinnah (picture alliance/dpa/AP Photo/M. Desfor )

    Partition of India: The way forward

    The 'other'

    Indian and Pakistani governments present very different accounts of the partition. While India emphasizes the Indian National Congress' freedom movement against British rulers - with Gandhi as its main architect - Pakistani textbooks focus on a "struggle" against both British and Hindu "oppression." State propaganda in both countries paints each other as an "enemy" that cannot be trusted.

  • India Kashmir protest (Picture alliance/AP Photo/D. Yasin)

    Partition of India: The way forward

    Worsening ties

    Diplomatic ties between India and Pakistan have remained acrimonious for the past seven decades. The issue of Islamist terrorism has marred relations in the last few years, with New Delhi accusing Islamabad of backing Islamist jihadists to wage a war in India-administered Kashmir. India also blames Pakistan-based groups for launching terror attacks on Indian soil. Islamabad denies these claims.

  • Cricket fans from Pakistan and India (Getty Images/S. Barbour)

    Partition of India: The way forward

    The way forward

    Many young people in both India and Pakistan are urging their governments to improve bilateral ties. Islamabad-based documentary filmmaker Wajahat Malik believes the best way for India and Pakistan to develop a closer relationship is through more interaction between their peoples. "Trade and tourism are the way forward for us. When people come together, the states will follow suit," Malik told DW.

    Author: Shamil Shams


Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

shs/aw  (AFP, Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

India: Narendra Modi lauds 'path-breaking' Kashmir move

India's prime minister has pledged to "restore Kashmir's past glory," after his decision to strip the region of its statehood. In his Independence Day speech, Modi also promised a fortified military and praised the rich. (15.08.2019)  

Kashmir crisis mars independence celebrations in Pakistan and India

As Pakistan and India mark over seven decades of independence from British colonial rule, critics say the Kashmir problem has overshadowed basic development concerns in Pakistan and alienated minorities in India. (15.08.2019)  

Kashmir: Pakistan's Khan vows to 'fight until the end'

During a visit to Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan accused India's military of "planning" action in regions controlled by Pakistan. Khan said Pakistan was "fully prepared to respond." (14.08.2019)  

Pakistan asks UN Security Council to meet over Kashmir

Pakistan has requested that the UN Security Council meet over India abolishing Kashmir's special autonomous status. Tensions have escalated in the region, which has been disputed for more than 70 years. (14.08.2019)  

How far will China go to support Pakistan's position on Kashmir?

Both India and Pakistan are vying for China's support in the dispute over Kashmir. Experts say that although China is critical of India's move to control the region, it's unlikely to affect economic ties with India. (12.08.2019)  

Cut-off Kashmir resorts to primitive communication methods

People in India-administered Kashmir are being forced to communicate with notes and human couriers after New Delhi cut the region off from the rest of the world by shutting down internet and telephone services. (12.08.2019)  

India stripped Kashmir of autonomy to end separatism, Modi says

India's prime minister says he hopes to end separatism and remove terrorists by stripping Kashmir of autonomy. Meanwhile, a Pakistani minister has warned of global consequences in the event of war. (08.08.2019)  

Kashmir: The world's most dangerous conflict

The dispute over Kashmir has poisoned relations between India and Pakistan since the two became independent countries in 1947. Here's an overview of how tensions have grown more dangerous over the past seven decades. (07.08.2019)  

Pakistan expels Indian ambassador over Kashmir dispute

Pakistan's National Security Committee has decided to downgrade diplomatic ties and suspend trade with India. The Hindu-nationalist government in India abolished the autonomous status of its part of Kashmir on Monday. (07.08.2019)  

The Islamization of Kashmir's separatist movement

Reports about a separatist leader joining al Qaeda have raised fears the Kashmiri movement is being "hijacked" by Islamists. Expert Agnieszka Kuszewska tells DW that Indian policies are partly to blame for this trend. (26.05.2017)  

Why Kashmir attack could spark a military confrontation in South Asia

The militant attack in India-ruled Kashmir has once again put New Delhi and Islamabad on a war footing. Analysts at the Munich Security Conference say it is a setback to those who wish to see lasting peace in the region. (15.02.2019)  

Partition of India: The way forward

On August 15, 1947, British India split into two nations - Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan. The two countries continue to be hostile towards each other despite some efforts to improve bilateral ties. (14.08.2017)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Modi defends Kashmir policy in Independence Day speech  

India revokes special status of Kashmir  

Related content

Indien Neu Delhi | Indien feiert 73. Unabhängigkeitstag

India: Narendra Modi lauds 'path-breaking' Kashmir move 15.08.2019

India's prime minister has pledged to "restore Kashmir's past glory," after his decision to strip the region of its statehood. In his Independence Day speech, Modi also promised a fortified military and praised the rich.

Pakistan Unterstützer von Kaschmir in Peshawar

Kashmir crisis mars independence celebrations in Pakistan and India 15.08.2019

As Pakistan and India mark over seven decades of independence from British colonial rule, critics say the Kashmir problem has overshadowed basic development concerns in Pakistan and alienated minorities in India.

Pakistan Imran Khan in Kaschmir

Kashmir: Pakistan's Khan vows to 'fight until the end' 14.08.2019

During a visit to Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan accused India's military of "planning" action in regions controlled by Pakistan. Khan said Pakistan was "fully prepared to respond."

Advertisement