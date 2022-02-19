Kashmir: Court issues arrest warrant for DW contributor Gowhar Geelani

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Indian authorities ordered Jammu and Kashmir police to issue arrest warrant against DW freelance reporter Gowhar Geelani and a summons to appear in Shopian magistrate court on February 19.
A magistrate court in south of Kashmir has issued a warrant for the arrest of the Srinagar-based journalist, Gowhar Geelani, for breaching public peace.
Gowhar Geelani whose work has been published in various news outlets including Deutsche Welle, has been a vocal critic of the the Indian government's policies in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the Indian news website The Wire, Geelani was issued an arrest for breaching public peace and was summoned on February 3 to appear before the executive magistrate, Shopian, to sign a peace bond. The magistrate can extract a bond, or a written statement, from a person who "is likely to commit a breach of the peace, disturb the public tranquillity or occasion a breach of the peace".
Human Rights groups described the bond against Geelani as "a vow of enforced silence" and a limitation to freedom of expression.
In his writing, Geelani challenged the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution of India.