Kashmir: Court issues arrest warrant for DW contributor Gowhar Geelani

A magistrate court in south of Kashmir has issued a warrant for the arrest of the Srinagar-based journalist, Gowhar Geelani, for breaching public peace.

Gowhar Geelani whose work has been published in various news outlets including Deutsche Welle, has been a vocal critic of the the Indian government's policies in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Indian news website The Wire, Geelani was issued an arrest for breaching public peace and was summoned on February 3 to appear before the executive magistrate, Shopian, to sign a peace bond. The magistrate can extract a bond, or a written statement, from a person who "is likely to commit a breach of the peace, disturb the public tranquillity or occasion a breach of the peace".

Human Rights groups described the bond against Geelani as "a vow of enforced silence" and a limitation to freedom of expression.

In his writing, Geelani challenged the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution of India.