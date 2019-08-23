Kashmir communication blackout distorts public discourse in India

In a dramatic move, the Indian government earlier this month revoked the decades-old special constitutional status enjoyed by India-controlled Kashmir — known as Jammu and Kashmir.

The Himalayan region has been under a strict lockdown since then. To suppress any unrest, authorities have cut all communications, imposed a curfew and deployed thousands of additional troops to a region which is already one of the most militarized in the world.

The suspension of communication services, including the internet and landline phones, has made it difficult for information to trickle out of Kashmir.

In recent days, authorities said they have eased some restrictions on people's movement and restored some landline phone services.

At least 500 incidents of protest have broken out in Kashmir since New Delhi stripped the region of its autonomy, a senior government source told the AFP news agency on Wednesday.

Controlling the narrative

The clampdown means media reporting from Kashmir has proven increasingly difficult. Many mainstream Indian media outlets have published reports and showed footage of Kashmiris praising the decision taken by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Some aired videos showing crowds lined up in front of banks and ATMs, and people going about their daily chores. The government also released videos and images to convey the message that the region remains calm and peaceful.

"What is being shown is a picture of normalcy, to create an impression that life for Kashmiris was back on track, while downplaying the critical reports in some international outlets and a handful of Indian news portals about unrest in the region," Hartosh Singh Bal, a senior journalist and media commentator, told DW.

"This was bound to happen. Clearly, the government is controlling the narrative and a pliant, nationalistic mainstream press is happy to play along," Bal said.

Reporting on Kashmir in the Indian media diverged from that in the international media. Outlets like the BBC, Reuters and Al Jazeera, for instance, have showed videos of protests and published reports of police firing on protesters and using tear gas to disperse them.

The Indian government denied the reports, saying they were "fabricated and incorrect."

The BBC then released a statement refuting any claims of misrepresenting the situation in Kashmir.

The Indian government also said it had asked the foreign media outlets to provide the unedited footage of the protests. But the BBC's South Asia chief Nicola Careem denied this.

"We were never asked to provide our raw footage to the government," Careem told DW. "Even now there are restrictions in place that prevent us from visiting places like hospitals."

Indian news portal The Wire was one of the first publications to report that several people had been injured after security forces fired pellet guns on protesters. Its editor, Siddharth Varadarajan, said he flew to Kashmir for a day, on August 10, to speak to patients undergoing treatment at the Sri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar.

"We were the first to report on this incident and since I could not report from there, I had to come back to Delhi," Varadarajan told DW.

The Wire filmed footage of injured patients in hospitals, debunking official claims of calm in the region. "When journalists challenge the official narrative and expose the truth, it rubs the authorities up the wrong way," Pamela Philipose, an ombudsman for The Wire, told DW.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price An unprecedented danger? On February 27, Pakistan's military said that it had shot down two Indian fighter jets over disputed Kashmir. A Pakistani military spokesman said the jets were shot down after they'd entered Pakistani airspace. It is the first time in history that two nuclear-armed powers have conducted air strikes against each other.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price India drops bombs inside Pakistan The Pakistani military has released this image to show that Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistani territory for the first time since the countries went to war in 1971. India said the air strike was in response to a recent suicide attack on Indian troops based in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan said there were no casualties and that its airforce repelled India's aircraft.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price No military solution Some Indian civil society members believe New Delhi cannot exonerate itself from responsibility by accusing Islamabad of creating unrest in the Kashmir valley. A number of rights organizations demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government reduce the number of troops in Kashmir and let the people decide their fate.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price No end to the violence On February 14, at least 41 Indian paramilitary police were killed in a suicide bombing near the capital of India-administered Kashmir. The Pakistan-based Jihadi group, Jaish-e-Mohammad, claimed responsibility. The attack, the worst on Indian troops since the insurgency in Kashmir began in 1989, spiked tensions and triggered fears of an armed confrontation between the two nuclear-armed powers.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price A bitter conflict Since 1989, Muslim insurgents have been fighting Indian forces in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir - a region of 12 million people, about 70 percent of whom are Muslim. India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 over Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price India strikes down a militant rebellion In October 2016, the Indian military has launched an offensive against armed rebels in Kashmir, surrounding at least 20 villages in Shopian district. New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing the militants, who cross over the Pakistani-Indian "Line of Control" and launch attacks on India's paramilitary forces.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price Death of a Kashmiri separatist The security situation in the Indian part of Kashmir deteriorated after the killing of Burhan Wani, a young separatist leader, in July 2016. Protests against Indian rule and clashes between separatists and soldiers have claimed hundreds of lives since then.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price The Uri attack In September 2016, Islamist militants killed at least 17 Indian soldiers and wounded 30 in India-administered Kashmir. The Indian army said the rebels had infiltrated the Indian part of Kashmir from Pakistan, with initial investigations suggesting that the militants belonged to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad group, which has been active in Kashmir for over a decade.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price Rights violations Indian authorities banned a number of social media websites in Kashmir after video clips showing troops committing grave human rights violations went viral on the Internet. One such video that showed a Kashmiri protester tied to an Indian army jeep — apparently as a human shield — generated outrage on social media.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price Demilitarization of Kashmir Those in favor of an independent Kashmir want Pakistan and India to step aside and let the Kashmiri people decide their future. "It is time India and Pakistan announce the timetable for withdrawal of their forces from the portions they control and hold an internationally supervised referendum," Toqeer Gilani, the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in Pakistani Kashmir, told DW.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price No chance for secession But most Kashmir observers don't see it happening in the near future. They say that while the Indian strategy to deal strictly with militants and separatists in Kashmir has partly worked out, sooner or later New Delhi will have to find a political solution to the crisis. Secession, they say, does not stand a chance. Author: Shamil Shams



Nationalistic press toes government line

Many Indian media organizations, however, have been willing to toe the government's official line. "What we are seeing in the mainstream press is not new. Corporate and political influences have overwhelmed media organizations," said Philipose.

Earlier this month, the Press Council of India (PCI), an institution created to safeguard press freedom, even argued for a media clampdown in the name of "national interest."

The crackdown has forced Jammu and Kashmir's newspapers to fall in line, with their pages resembling government bulletins, reflecting the fear that has gripped the region. The official versions of events receive wide publicity without any questions asked about their credibility.

After the Modi government's move, a group of civil society activists visited the region to observe the situation on the ground there. The team included Jean Dreze, a noted economist, Kavita Krishnan of the All India Progressive Women's Association and Vimalbhan of the National Alliance of People's Movements, among others.

They visited different parts of the state such as Srinagar, Sopore, Bandipora, Anantnag, Pulwama and Pampore from August 9 to August 13.

After their return, they claimed that the Press Club of India in New Delhi had barred them from showing visuals they recorded in the region.

"Surely this is a time when we all need to stand up to pressure. If the Press Club cannot allow our footage and pictures to be screened, then who can?" Jean Dreze told DW.