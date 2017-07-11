Kaseya cyberattack: Hackers want $70 million for decryption

The hackers behind a huge ransomware attack said late Sunday on their blog that they want $70 million (€59 million) in Bitcoin to publicly release what they are calling a "universal decryptor."

The firm Kaseya which helps firms remotely manage their IT infrastructure was hit Friday in an attack believed to have been carried out by Russian-linked cybercrime gang REvil. The attack infected hundreds of companies in at least 17 countries.

The group is best known for the recent attack on JBS meat processing. In that instance, REvil was able to extort $11 million from the firm in a ransomware payment.

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden said there would be a response if investigations determined the Kremlin was linked in any way.

