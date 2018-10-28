 Kangaroos slaughtered in Australia for pet food exports | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 18.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Kangaroos slaughtered in Australia for pet food exports

Environmentalists say the Australian government is sanctioning the brutal slaughter of kangaroos — mainly for dog food — rendering the iconic species endangered in some states.

Australien Landschaft Ayers Rock mit Verkehrsschild Känguru (Reuters)

One night in November, wildlife carer Greg Keightley caught a gruesome sight on camera. A group of men were butchering kangaroos on the edge of his 200 hectare property in the Blue Mountains National Park three hours northwest of Sydney.

When Keightley first arrived in the area two years ago, he began volunteering for a local wildlife NGO, helping to look after animals — predominantly kangaroos — injured in the bush. Initially, he thought it was a peaceful place to spend his time. Until one night when he heard the sound of gunshots piercing the quiet.

Realizing the commotion was shooters firing at kangaroos, his partner called the police. When they didn't come out, Keightley decided to take matters into his own hands and film what was going on around him. He wanted evidence of the slaughter of the very animals he spends his free time protecting.

The shooting continued into the early morning and Keightley soon realised it was far from an isolated incident. "Often the shooters come up here high on drugs and shoot at any wildlife indiscriminately," he told DW.

Australien | Känguru mit Jungtier im Beutel (Imago Images/imagebroker/J. Christine Sohn)

Fun fact: Female kangaroos can determine the sex of their offspring. They can even delay pregnancy in case environmental factors are liekly to decrease their chances of survival

Wallaroo sitting on top of rocks

Wallaroos, which are somewhere between a wallaby and a kangaroo, are also affected by the pet food industry

Reality of culling

Kangaroo killing is sanctioned by the Australian authorities, whose National Park and Wildlife Service issues licenses to private shooters. The government has a national code of conduct, which outlines how to fire a bullet in an animal's head.

"The government wants the public to think it is a quick and clean kill," Keightley said. "It is anything but."

The night he turned his camera on events, he found a baby kangaroo — known as a joey — lying on the grass having been severed from its mother's pouch while suckling. Half the teat was still in its mouth.

Keightley also filmed a small group of men tying the joey's mother to the van, which was already carrying scores of other kangaroos whose legs had been cut off. Even without their limbs, he said, they were still alive.

"That way they don't have to pay for a refrigeration truck, as an animal is preserved for longer if it is still breathing," Keightley said.

He says this is so the animals arrive at their destination as fresh meat. Literally. Because they are taken to plants where they are processed for their leather and flesh — sometimes for human consumption but largely for pet food exports. 

Read more: Learning how to respect wild animals again

Plague proportions?

Last year, Niall Blair, Minister for Primary Industries in the eastern Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) told the media that kangaroo populations had reached "plague proportions."

On the grounds that some farmers had been complaining of the marsupials eating grass needed for sheep and cattle in a climate of ongoing drought, Blair said the NSW government had "lifted the number of kangaroos that farmers are allowed to shoot" and that carcasses would no longer need to be tagged.

As a result, the quantity of animals shot is no longer recorded.

Rotes Känguru hüpft (David Croft)

Fun fact: Kangaroos are the only large animal to use hopping as their primary method of locomotion, which allows them to cover large distances

Flash-Galerie Tierbabys (picture-alliance/dpa)

Fun fact: Young kangaroos, also known as joeys, will sometimes jump head first into their mother's pouch when frightened

David Croft, honorary fellow at the School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, says kangaroos are being made the scapegoats for a problem caused by humans.

"What does plague proportions mean? In proportion to what?" he said.

He believes Australia should address the causes of the climate crisis that is exacerbating droughts.

"Biological impossibility"

Ecologist Ray Mjadwesch, who is the recipient of a conservation award from the Australian Wildlife Society, says kangaroo populations cannot naturally increase to plague proportions. "This is a biological impossibility due to their slow reproduction cycle," he told DW. "But they can crash."

According to government data, the number of red kangaroos in central NSW has dropped from 5.1 million to 2.9 million in the past year, while the number of gray kangaroos increased from 3.9 million to 4 million.

But Mjadwesch is critical of the figures.

"Shooting rates exceed population growth rates, particularly during drought. Increases in populations in drought are not possible."

He believes there's more to it, and that the government is seeking to score points with farmers while simultaneously supporting the kangaroo meat industry.

"This is political, it is about deals and millions and millions of dollars, and it is about wiping out Australia's kangaroos."

Männliches graues Känguru (David Croft)

Some politicians have argued that the kangaroo population in Australia has reached "plague proportions"

Hunderasse - Leonberger (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/S. Schittek)

Over 75% of kangaroo meat is sold as pet food overseas, for instance for dogs

Power of industry

Australia's Department of Agriculture says some 3,000 tons of kangaroo meat are exported annually to 60 countries. According to the most recently available government statistics — which date back to 2003 — 75% of this was used for pet food. Some environmentalists say the figure is now higher.

Macro Meats, Australia's largest retail distributor of kangaroo and wild game meat says it harvests the animals in a "responsible" way.

At the time of publication, Macro Meats, had not responded to a DW request for comment, but the company's website claims the organization buys meat from licensed shooters who kill kangaroos according to the government’s code of conduct.

"What is the purpose of a code of conduct if it isn't upheld or policed?" Keightely said. "Is the pet food industry really so powerful that our wildlife has to be slaughtered and shooters can act with impunity?"

He would like to see cruelty against wildlife become a criminal offence taken seriously by the police and courts, and he is campaigning with the Animal Justice Party — an Australian political grouping founded in 2009 — to push for new legislation.

He is also working with campaigners in Europe to raise public awareness of how kangaroos die in Australia for pet food shipped overseas.

  • Bengal tiger's face (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/McPHOTO/J. Bitzer)

    More tigers now live in cages than in the wild

    Admired, feared and on the brink of extinction

    Tigers are secretive, solitary animals that need a lot of room to move. From lush jungles in Malaysia and Indonesia to high mountains in Bhutan and mangrove forests in India, the habitats tigers roam in search of food are being lost to deforestation and development. Much of what remains is fragmented into chunks of isolated forest surrounded by roads, farms, towns and cities.

  • A Siberian tiger and two white tigers in a cage (picture-alliance/dpa/Imaginechina/Y. Fangping)

    More tigers now live in cages than in the wild

    Cages, backyards a far cry from Asian forests, savannas

    With their sleek, stripey coats, piercing stare and adorable cubs, tigers are highly sought-after as exotic pets and zoo animals. This is especially true in the US — according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, the total number of tigers in the country "likely exceeds the numbers found in the wild." It's estimated there could be from 2,000 to 5,000 tigers living in the state of Texas alone.

  • Two tiger cubs (dapd)

    More tigers now live in cages than in the wild

    Some strange things happen in captivity

    Only half of tiger cubs survive in the wild. Mothers may refuse to feed their offspring or abandon them for unknown reasons. In captivity, zoos have overcome this by getting female dogs to takeover the feeding of tiger cubs. The dogs don't seem to know the difference between their own offspring and the tiger cubs, which take around the same amount of time to wean.

  • Siberian tiger in the snow (picture-alliance/All Canada Photos/F. Pali)

    More tigers now live in cages than in the wild

    Three subspecies already lost to extinction

    There are nine subspecies of tiger, of which six survive today. The differences are mostly a reflection of extreme climatic changes over thousands of years. The Siberian — or Amur — tiger (pictured), for example, is bigger and hairier than other subspecies. This means it can retain heat in the frosty Siberian wilderness, as it has a smaller surface area relative to its overall mass.

  • Sumatran tiger (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/McPHOTO/M. Weber)

    More tigers now live in cages than in the wild

    Tigers and lions live side-by-side, right? No!

    While the six surviving tiger subspecies don’t have a lot of genetic variation, they are each uniquely adapted to their habitats — which are in Asia, not Africa. Some live in tropical forests, others in dry forests, some in marshes and wetlands and some at elevations of 3,000 meters (10,000 feet). That makes it more difficult to relocate them to different parts of the world to boost numbers.

  • Yanming Lake National Park (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/L. Jie)

    More tigers now live in cages than in the wild

    Poaching, encroaching and global warming

    Although far from being the only issue facing the great cat, climate change poses a major threat to their habitat. A recent study, published in Science of the Total Environment, predicted that sea level rise in the Sundarbans — a mangrove forest stretching across India and Bangladesh — will likely decimate the local Bengal tiger population, the only subspecies adapted to living in mangroves.

    Author: Charli Shield


DW recommends

Learning to respect wild animals again

That bear or kangaroo might look cute, but it's a wild animal, not a pet. Wildlife veterinarian Dr Jan Schmidt-Burbach spoke to DW about the need for humans to learn to respect that most basic rule of nature. (04.05.2018)  

Illegal wildlife trade thrives on Facebook, internet forums

Endangered reptiles are being traded on Facebook. Wildlife activists say tech giants aren't doing enough to shut down groups buying and selling live animals. (30.09.2019)  

An appetite for dried seahorse in China could spell the marine animal's demise

The international seahorse trade out of West Africa is booming. The animals are used in dried form in soups, teas and rice wine. But growing demand is putting these little fish at risk of extinction. (26.06.2019)  

Dead or alive: A Peruvian market where the illegal animal trade thrives

If you know where to look at Peru's infamous rainforest market, you'll find all sorts of endangered animals for sale as bushmeat or as pets. But some are trying to stop the trade before it's too late. (18.06.2019)  

Of threatened tortoises and rosewood: Stopping the fast extinction of a slow-moving creature

The pet trade, and hunger for meat are driving the elongated tortoise to extinction. Cambodian conservationists hope to revive the species in the wild by pairing them with a highly-guarded tree. (27.09.2019)  

The Wealth of Biodiversity

Illegal gold prospectors are threatening the Manu National Park in Peru, which is a World Heritage Site. More species of wild animals and plants have been documented in Peru than anywhere else on Earth. (04.07.2019)  

Wildlife in the city

Imagine finding a penguin on your verandah or a fox in your backyard! Cities are home to an astonishing diversity of animal species. On World Wildlife Day, we invite you to explore the urban animal kingdom. (21.10.2014)  

More tigers now live in cages than in the wild

Threatened by illegal poaching and habitat loss, fewer than 4,000 tigers remain in the wild. But among zoos and human homes, their numbers are on the rise. (29.07.2019)  

Related content

Känguru in Südaustralien

Australian police save drowning kangaroo with CPR 28.10.2018

A kangaroo's day at the beach went terribly wrong when he inhaled sea water while in the surf. Two police officers saved him and brought him back to life.

Mashatu Game Reserve Botswana

2018 wildlife photography winners highlight nature's beauty 19.10.2018

The top wildlife photographers of 2018 have been crowned, with South Africa's Skye Meaker taking top honors in the youth category. Meaker tells DW of how he got his start — and of the challenges of working with leopards.

Animal selfies

Learning to respect wild animals again 04.05.2018

That bear or kangaroo might look cute, but it's a wild animal, not a pet. Wildlife veterinarian Dr Jan Schmidt-Burbach spoke to DW about the need for humans to learn to respect that most basic rule of nature.

Advertisement

New environment podcast

On the Green Fence is a new entertaining environemental Podcast-miniseries

Listen to our new podcast!

Gabriel and Neil go green, taking an open-minded, relevant and entertaining approach to various environmental issues.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  

Eco@Africa

DW Eco Africa Sendung 194 Omar Islam Ali (DW)

Quote of the week

"I think in most parts of Africa, we are going through the problem of trash. It’s better to teach them when they are young and save the future." – Omar Islam Ali, Founder, Twashukuru Nursery School  

Eco@India

DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India - The Environment Magazine

This week we focus on how nature deals with climate change by adapting to new circumstances.  

Global Ideas

A man laying bricks

Affordable, green housing in a South African township

A young entrepreneur is trying to help solve a housing shortage in South Africa's largest city, with eco-brick housing.  