India: Bollywood star gets tight security after criticizing Mumbai

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut arrived in Mumbai Wednesday, after being granted Y-category security by India’s Ministry of Home Affairs. Y-category security is granted to VIPs, and the security detail includes 11 commandos.

Ranaut is also expected to be guarded by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), India’s central police force.

Ranaut returned to her home in the state of Himachal Pradesh after intelligence bureau and CRPF officials outlined her security plan.

Criticizing Mumbai

Ranaut’s VIP level security was initiated after she sent out a series of tweets about the Mumbai police. In her tweets, Ranaut said that the police of Mumbai encouraged "public teasing" and "bullying." She said she feared the Mumbai police more than the "goons of Bollywood’s movie mafias."

Sanjay Raut, a member of the Shiv Sena, the ruling party of the state of Maharashtra, said that her "treachery" was shameful and she should not come back to the city after insulting the police.

Ranaut called Raut's statement an open threat and said that Mumbai felt like "Pakistan occupied Kashmir" (PoK)because of these open threats.

After Ranaut equated Mumbai to PoK, Maharashtra Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh said that she had no right to live in Maharashtra if she felt it was unsafe.

From one accusation to another

Ranaut came into the national spotlight in June following the alleged suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, a Bollywood star. Since June, Ranaut has made several accusations against Bollywood. She claims "movie mafias" target outsiders and alleged some major Bollywood stars took drugs.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has ordered an inquiry into Ranaut's alleged connection to a drug cartel. The civic authority of Mumbai has also issued a notice to Ranaut over the "illegal alteration and construction" of her bungalow in the city.

Ranaut has said she will "leave Mumbai forever" if her connection to the drug cartel is proven.