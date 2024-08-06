Kamala Harris picks Minnesota's Tim Walz for VP — reports

US Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly named her running mate as she embarks on a tour of major battleground states. The pick is her first major decision as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris chose 60-year-old Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate on Tuesday, AP and Reuters news agencies reported.

Reuters cited sources as saying Harris has yet not made a call to Walz to inform him that he was chosen.

Who is Tim Walz?

Walz, 60, is a former US Army National Guard member and teacher who has raised his profile recently, attacking Trump and Vance as "weird." The insult went viral and it has been embraced by the Harris campaign.

Walz is also a strong supporter of labor unions — an important part of the Democratic Party's electoral coalition. Walz was reportedly favored by both President Joe Biden and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi as Harris's VP pick.

By choosing Walz, Harris is hoping to better appeal to working-class and rural voters in the Midwest that could help her win against Donald Trump in the general election in November. Walz's interests in hunting, fishing, conservation and football could also attract voters who live in more rustic areas of the US heartland.

The other contenders for vice president included Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, US Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Where will the pair be headed?

Harris and Walz are expected to campaign later in the day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Harris rally on Tuesday kicks off a five-day tour of key swing states — those with both a significant number of electoral college votes and where polls are close — likely to decide the election.

Harris and Walz will visit five cities after Philadelphia — Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Detroit, Michigan; Durham, North Carolina; Phoenix, Arizona; and Nevada's Las Vegas.

Why is the running mate being named now?

The announcement is being made after Harris formally secured the Democratic presidential nomination late on Monday, making her the first woman of color to lead the ticker of a major party.

The nomination became official after Democratic National Convention delegates ended a five-day round of online balloting on Monday

The party said 99% of delegates casting ballots had done so for Harris. A formal clarification of the vote will take place ahead of a celebratory roll call at the party convention later this month in Chicago.

Harris' securing of the nomination as the Democratic standard-bearer follows a turbulent and event-packed period for the party that began with resident Joe Biden's disastrous June debate performance.

After Biden announced his withdrawal, Harris came out of the blocks quickly to secure the backing of party delegates.

