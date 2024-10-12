Kamala Harris in 'excellent health' — medical report

The White House has released a report on Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris' health. Harris' campaign has urged her rival, former President Donald Trump, to do the same ahead of the November 5 election.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is in "excellent health" and fit for the presidency, a medical report issued by the White House on Saturday said.

Harris, who is running for president as the Democratic Party's candidate, accused her Republican rival former President Donald Trump of showing a lack of transparency in not publishing his medical records.

The US is due to hold its presidential election on November 5.

What did the White House report say?

"Vice President Harris remains in excellent health," her physician, Joshua Simmons, said in the report.

Harris "possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the presidency," he said.

A few hours later, Harris spokesman Ian Sams urged Trump to release his medical records, saying, "What's he hiding?"

In response, Trump's campaign said that the former president was also "in perfect and excellent health to be Commander in Chief."

Trump responded affirmatively when asked in August if he would release his medical records but has yet to do so.

His campaign released a brief medical update after the an assassination attempt on him in mid-July, according to which the former president was recovering after a bullet grazed his ear.

Trump health concerns come after Biden withdrawal

The discussion over Trump's medical records comes months after current US President Joe Biden, 81, withdrew from the race due to concerns over his age and mental acuity, paving the way for Harris' nomination. The Democratic candidate is 59.

Trump, 78, would be the oldest president in history by the end of his term if he were to win the November election.

Polls show the two candidates in a neck-and-neck race for the presidency.

sdi/wd (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)