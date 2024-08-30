Kamala Harris, Tim Walz defend policy ideas in TV interview

In her first major TV interview, Kamala Harris, alongside Tim Walz, addressed key policy areas, including the economy and immigration. Harris reiterated her commitment to her core values despite policy changes.

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday defended her policy stances during the first major television interview of her presidential campaign.

Sitting with her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Harris addressed a wide array of subjects, including illegal migration, the economy and the conflict in Gaza.

The 59-year-old Democratic presidential candidate said her positions had evolved on issues such as fracking and illegal migration over the Mexican border.

"I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed," Harris told CNN's Dana Bash.

Harris also said she would name a Republican to serve in her Cabinet if elected.

'Turning the page' on Trump

The first female, Black and South Asian vice president in US history meanwhile brushed aside Donald Trump's recent comments questioning her racial identity. "Same old, tired playbook," she said.

Harris noted that Americans were ready to "turn the page" on divisions she blamed on Trump.

"Sadly in the last decade, we have had in the former president someone who has really been pushing an agenda and an environment that is about diminishing the character and the strength of who we are as Americans, really dividing our nation," she said.

"And I think people are ready to turn the page on that."

On economy and immigration

The interview comes as polls show Harris and Trump remain neck and neck in battleground states.

Harris stressed her focus on strengthening the economy and addressing the cost of living.

She repeated her pledge to give tax cuts to families in the first year of a child's life "to help pay for that car seat, or the crib, or the baby clothes."

She also stated that she would not ban fracking, a key issue in the battleground state of Pennsylvania where November's election could be decided: "As president, I will not ban fracking."

On irregular immigration, she acknowledged that it's a problem and vowed "consequences” for those illegally crossing the US-Mexican border.

"I believe there should be consequence. We have laws that have to be followed and enforced that address and deal with people who cross our border illegally... and I would enforce our laws as president going forward," Harris said.

What did Harris say about the Mideast conflict?

When it came to foreign policy, Harris said a cease-fire and hostage release deal was needed in Gaza, noting that "too many innocent Palestinians have been killed."

She, however, reiterated support for Israel and said she would not change US President Joe Biden's policy on supplying Israel with arms for its military campaign in Gaza against local militant group Hamas.

"Israel has a right to defend itself ... and how it does so matters. Far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed, and we have got to get a deal done," she said.

DW's Washington Bureau Chief Ines Pohl said that Harris didn't gain much from the interview.

"Overall, she did not significantly gain anything from this, but she also did not lose anything. Given her poor history with interviews in the past, this could be seen as a success," Pohl said. "However, all eyes will now be on the debate with Donald Trump on September 10th, which will have a significantly greater impact than the oddly structured interview with CNN."

