Kamala Harris and Mike Pence square up for VP debate

All times in GMT/UTC

01:30 Pence has been reminded a few times to stick to the time limits, as the moderator has tried to cut off the vice president as he overruns his allotted time with the words "thank you Mr Pence."

01:25 Moderator Susan Page has promised to bring the topic of the pandemic to a close, but before doing so, Joe Biden's running mate said: "The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country." Harris added: "They knew what was happening, and they didn't tell you."

01:20 Pence is promising a vaccine for the coronavirus before the end of the year, while accusing the Democrats of "undermining" the US government's efforts to control the outbreak. "Stop playing politics with people's lives," Pence said in a sideswipe at the Democrats.

01:15 Mike Pence has responded, defending his team's handling of the outbreak. The vice president said: "Our nation has gone through a very challenging time this year. But I want the American people to know that from the very first day President Donald Trump has put the health of America first."

01:10 Kamala Harris is the first to go on the attack, and she has gone straight for the jugular, attacking the Trump administration's management of the coronavirus crisis. "They still don't have a plan," Harris said of Trump and his coronavirus task force, of which Mike Pence is the head. "This administration have forfeited their right to reelection."

00:45 Pence, 61, is the former governor of Indiana and his time as a radio host is seen by some Republicans as an advantage when jousting his political opponent. He will need to draw upon all that expertise as Trump's right-hand man comes up against Harris, 55, the former prosecutor whose pointed questioning of Trump's appointees and court nominees helped her star rise among Democrats.

00:30 The stage in Utah is set with all the usual paraphernalia of a standard televised political debate — along with some trappings that look distinctly 2020.

The plexiglass gets a final inspection during preparations for the vice presidential debate

Clear partitions will divide Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris in Wednesday's vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City. The late additional extras serve as a clear reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic rages on less than a month before the November 3 election.

The stakes are high, days after incumbent US President Donald Trump was released from hospital after contracting COVID-19.

The debate begins at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (01:00 GMT/UTC, 03:00 CET, 04:00 EEST) and is being broadcast by DW online and on television. A live feed can be accessed on DW’s website and YouTube channel from anywhere in the world, or viewers can tune in however they access DW.

The showdown is being moderated by USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page.

How can I watch it?

On TV — Watch the DW News channel on your TV

Online — Go to the DW online livestream

Youtube — See the DW livestream on YouTube

On this very article — A livestream will be visible at the top of this article

Read more: Opinion: Joe Biden makes courageous choice picking Kamala Harris

They're just VP candidates, why should I watch?

While vice presidential debates are surely secondary to the presidential ones, the unique context surrounding this one has thrust it into the spotlight.

Looming large will be the fact that the VP candidates need to show they are ready to step into the top spot to lead the country if necessary. This could be more likely than ever before as the 2020 presidential race offers the two oldest candidates in American history. Trump is 74, and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is 77. Either man would leave office, if they served a full term, as the oldest US president ever; Biden would be sworn in as such.

Trump's recent bout of COVID-19 further highlighted this issue.

The other potential reason to tune in is that Wednesday's debate might be more worthy of its name, after a scarcely comprehensible shouting match between Biden and Trump a week ago. That exchange was perhaps best captured by the moderator, Chris Wallace, who was forced to repeatedly entreat both candidates to behave: "Gentlemen! I hate to raise my voice, but why should I be different to the two of you," an exasperated Wallace asked Trump and Biden at one point. His efforts bore no real fruit.

Read more: Opinion: A chaotic and depressing non-debate

Watch video 02:33 Share No winners in US presidential debate Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3jFG9 No winners in US presidential debate

What are their debating styles?

Pence previously hosted a radio show as a congressman and is known for his cool, calm and collected demeanor. Describing himself as "a Christian, a conservative and a Republican — in that order," his political views are world's apart from his rival, who he will likely try to criticize as too liberal.

Harris is a former prosecutor known for forensic questioning during Senate hearings. In preparing for tonight's debate she was assisted by former Democratic presidential primary rival Pete Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who is familiar with Pence's past record as governor of the state.

Both might therefore be better able to observe debate decorum than their superiors.

Neither are expected to wear face masks during the debate but, as between Trump and Biden, there will be no handshakes before nor after the event.

Read more: Donald Trump leaves hospital after COVID-19 treatment

What topics might feature prominently?

After Trump's bout of coronavirus, tonight's debate will take place with a plexiglass barrier separating Harris from Pence.

That aside, the debate is expected to center on the pandemic. Pence will likely have to defend the Trump administration's handling of it, which could prove particularly difficult as the Trump administration is struggling to containing an outbreak in the White House.

Harris is expected to address racial injustice and explain her views on law enforcement. The fallout over the Republican's push to fill the Supreme Court seatheld by the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg also seems a probable talking point.

Watch video 01:56 Share DNC: Obama blasts Trump Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3hDsL US: Democrat Kamala Harris makes history

kmm/msh (Reuters, dpa, AP)