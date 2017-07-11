Kamala Harris and Mike Pence spar over COVID-19 and economy

All times in GMT/UTC

02:40 The debate has come to a close and in normal times vice presidential debates don't attract much attention. But these times are anything but normal with a White House ridden with coronavirus infections and a 77-year-old vying for the hot seat. As a result, this 2020 vice presidential debate was thrust into the spotlight.

Mike Pence will be satisfied with his performance as he faced considerable pressure to galvanize coronavirus-stricken Donald Trump's flagging reelection hopes as he trails in the polls.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris will be relieved not to have tripped up as doubts persist over the Democrats' environmental policy.

02:35 "There's no excuse for what happened to George Floyd... but there's no excuse for the rioting that followed," said Pence, when asked about racial justice in the US.

02:30 "I will always fight for a woman's right to her body," said Harris, when asked about her view on abortion rights.

02:25 While acknowledging that "the climate is changing" Mike Pence has warned that the Democrats would "crush American energy." He accused Joe Biden of wanting to "abolish" fossil fuels and ban fracking, which Harris said was false.

Harris said that climate change is an "existential threat" to the globe.

02:15 The pair are at loggerheads over foreign policy. Pence has backed the actions of President Trump against the Islamic State extremist group.

"President Trump unleashed the American military and our armed forces destroyed the ISIS caliphate and took down their leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi," Pence said, using an abbreviation for the group.

Harris has attacked Trump's foreign policy, accusing him of alienating allies while embracing authoritarian leaders.

Trump "prefers to take the word of Russian President Vladimir Putin over the word of the American intelligence community," Harris said.

02:10 Though there have been some heated exchanges between Harris and Pence, overall it has thus far been a more respectful affair than the opening presidential debate eight days ago.

02:05 Donald Trump seems happy with his deputy's performance while also deeming Harris as error-prone. He tweeted: "Mike Pence is doing GREAT! She is a gaffe machine."

01:55 The moderator reminds Vice President Mike Pence to stick to the time limits once more, cutting him off mid-speech as he talks of Donald Trump's reverence for the US armed forces.

01:50 Harris is going personal, attacking President Trump's transparency regarding his finances. "We now know Donald Trump owes and is in debt for $400 million," Harris says, referring to recent revelations on Trump's finances.

"It would be really good to know who the president of the United States — the commander in chief — owes money to, because the American people have a right to know what is influencing the president's decision."

Harris has accused Trump of "covering up everything."

01:45 Harris has blasted Trump's 2017 tax cuts. She said Biden would repeal the cuts.

"There couldn’t be a more fundamental difference between Donald Trump and Joe Biden," Harris said.

Pence also saw a clear difference between the presidential candidates, citing the slow recovery from the 2008 financial crisis under the Obama-Biden administration. He defended the tax cuts and the Trump administration's efforts to mitigate the economic damage of the pandemic.

"You just heard Senator Harris say, on day one, Joe Biden is going to raise your taxes," he said.

Harris responded, insisting Biden would not increase taxes on those earning less than $400,000 a year.

01:40 Next up... the economy...

01:35 Joe Biden is watching his running mate closely, and he's happy with what he is seeing. He has just tweeted: "Kamala Harris is showing the American people why I chose her as my running mate. She’s smart, she’s experienced, she’s a proven fighter for the middle class. She’ll be an incredible vice president."

01:30 Pence has been reminded a few times to stick to the time limits, as the moderator has tried to cut off the vice president as he overruns his allotted time with the words "thank you Mr Pence."

01:25 Moderator Susan Page has promised to bring the topic of the pandemic to a close, but before doing so, Joe Biden's running mate said: "The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country." Harris added: "They knew what was happening, and they didn't tell you. The president said it was a hoax. They minimized the seriousness of it."

01:20 Pence is promising a vaccine for the coronavirus before the end of the year, while accusing the Democrats of "undermining" the US government's efforts to control the outbreak. "Stop playing politics with people's lives," Pence said in a sideswipe at the Democrats.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Adviser Hope Hicks A former White House staffer, Hope Hicks had returned recently to help Trump prepare for the first presidential debate against Joe Biden. She was the first person in his surroundings to test positive for COVID-19, just hours before the president confirmed his infection.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? First lady Melania Trump Given her proximity to Trump, it was no surprise that first lady of the US also tested positive for coronavirus following Trump's infection. She received medical assistance at the White House and did not require hospitalization at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Personal assistant Nicholas Luna Nicholas Luna tested positive for COVID-19 soon after Trump did. As personal assistant, his job is to accompany Trump day and night. His job puts him in as close proximity to the president as the first lady.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Campaign manager Bill Stepien Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, also tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day the president did. His diagnosis dealt a blow to a campaign he had just recently begun to head, after the departure of embattled former campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel tested positive for coronavirus soon after the president and went into quarantine at her home in Michigan. Like Bill Stepien, she plays a key role in Trump's campaign and was in close contact with him in recent weeks.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Adviser Kellyanne Conway Adviser Kellyanne Conway tested positive for the virus on the same day as Trump. Although she officially left the White House weeks earlier — citing the need to spend more time with her family — she attended Trump's White House ceremony to announce Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie announced that he would check himself into a hospital because of a COVID-19 infection the day after Trump's positive test. Christie had attended an event at the White House for Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett, where he was seen without a mask and not socially distancing.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Republican Senator Ron Johnson Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson said he tested positive for COVID one day after Trump's positive test. A close ally of the president, Johnson was also at the event for Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Republican Senator Thom Tillis North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis said he tested positive for coronavirus a day after the president did. He, too, had attended the White House event for Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Tillis, who is facing reelection this year, is a member of the Justice Committee that would process the nomination.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she tested positive for COVID-19 three days after the president's positive test. She indicated that she experienced no symptoms and said she would quarantine while continuing to work from home. She gave her last appearance to reporters, without a mask, hours before her positive test results came back.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Republican Senator Mike Lee Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee said he tested positive for coronavirus on the same day as Trump. He was also one of several people who attended the White House event for Trump's Supreme Court justice nominee. Tillis, a staunch Trump ally, is also a member of the Justice Committee that would process the nomination.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Senior adviser Stephen Miller Stephen Miller, a senior policy adviser to Trump and one of his inner circle, announced he'd tested positive for COVID-19 four days after the president. In a statement, he said he'd been self-isolating and testing negative until that point. The White House said Miller is "doing well" and quarantining. Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez



01:15 Mike Pence has responded, defending his team's handling of the outbreak. The vice president said: "Our nation has gone through a very challenging time this year. But I want the American people to know that from the very first day President Donald Trump has put the health of America first."

01:10 Kamala Harris is the first to go on the attack, and she has gone straight for the jugular, attacking the Trump administration's management of the coronavirus crisis. "They still don't have a plan," Harris said of Trump and his coronavirus task force, of which Mike Pence is the head. "This administration have forfeited their right to reelection."

00:45 Pence, 61, is the former governor of Indiana and his time as a radio host is seen by some Republicans as an advantage when jousting his political opponent. He will need to draw upon all that expertise as Trump's right-hand man comes up against Harris, 55, the former prosecutor whose pointed questioning of Trump's appointees and court nominees helped her star rise among Democrats.

00:30 The stage in Utah is set with all the usual paraphernalia of a standard televised political debate — along with some trappings that look distinctly 2020.

The plexiglass gets a final inspection during preparations for the vice presidential debate

Clear partitions will divide Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris in Wednesday's vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City. The late additional extras serve as a clear reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic rages on less than a month before the November 3 election.

The stakes are high, days after incumbent US President Donald Trump was released from hospital after contracting COVID-19.

The debate begins at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (01:00 GMT/UTC, 03:00 CET, 04:00 EEST) and is being broadcast by DW online and on television. A live feed can be accessed on DW’s website and YouTube channel from anywhere in the world, or viewers can tune in however they access DW.

The showdown is being moderated by USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page.

How can I watch it?

On TV — Watch the DW News channel on your TV

Online — Go to the DW online livestream

Youtube — See the DW livestream on YouTube

On this very article — A livestream will be visible at the top of this article

They're just VP candidates, why should I watch?

While vice presidential debates are surely secondary to the presidential ones, the unique context surrounding this one has thrust it into the spotlight.

Looming large will be the fact that the VP candidates need to show they are ready to step into the top spot to lead the country if necessary. This could be more likely than ever before as the 2020 presidential race offers the two oldest candidates in American history. Trump is 74, and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is 77. Either man would leave office, if they served a full term, as the oldest US president ever; Biden would be sworn in as such.

Trump's recent bout of COVID-19 further highlighted this issue.

The other potential reason to tune in is that Wednesday's debate might be more worthy of its name, after a scarcely comprehensible shouting match between Biden and Trump a week ago. That exchange was perhaps best captured by the moderator, Chris Wallace, who was forced to repeatedly entreat both candidates to behave: "Gentlemen! I hate to raise my voice, but why should I be different to the two of you," an exasperated Wallace asked Trump and Biden at one point. His efforts bore no real fruit.

What are their debating styles?

Pence previously hosted a radio show as a congressman and is known for his cool, calm and collected demeanor. Describing himself as "a Christian, a conservative and a Republican — in that order," his political views are world's apart from his rival, who he will likely try to criticize as too liberal.

Harris is a former prosecutor known for forensic questioning during Senate hearings. In preparing for tonight's debate she was assisted by former Democratic presidential primary rival Pete Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who is familiar with Pence's past record as governor of the state.

Both might therefore be better able to observe debate decorum than their superiors.

Neither are expected to wear face masks during the debate but, as between Trump and Biden, there will be no handshakes before nor after the event.

What topics might feature prominently?

After Trump's bout of coronavirus, tonight's debate will take place with a plexiglass barrier separating Harris from Pence.

That aside, the debate is expected to center on the pandemic. Pence will likely have to defend the Trump administration's handling of it, which could prove particularly difficult as the Trump administration is struggling to containing an outbreak in the White House.

Harris is expected to address racial injustice and explain her views on law enforcement. The fallout over the Republican's push to fill the Supreme Court seatheld by the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg also seems a probable talking point.

