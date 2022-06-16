 Kaja Kallas: Crimes committed in Ukraine will not go unpunished | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 23.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Kaja Kallas: Crimes committed in Ukraine will not go unpunished

Watch video 00:45

More in the Media Center

DW exclusive interview with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

Estonian PM says to keep Ukraine apart in EU accession 16.06.2022

10.02.2022 Die estnische Ministerpräsidentin Kaja Kallas spricht im Kanzleramt bei der gemeinsamen Pressekonferenz mit Bundeskanzler Scholz und den Spitzen der anderen zwei baltischen Staaten, vor den Beratung über die Ukraine-Krise.

Estonian PM Kaja Kallas: 'Our neighbor's problems today are our problems tomorrow' 25.04.2022

An Afghan man sits near his house that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera District of the southwestern part of Khost Province, Afghanistan, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. A powerful earthquake struck a rugged, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing at least 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more in one of the country's deadliest quakes in decades, the state-run news agency reported. (AP Photo)

Afghanistan: Earthquake survivors recount horror 23.06.2022

Plenarsitzung im Bundestag in Berlin Olaf Scholz Bundeskanzler, SPD während der Sitzung des Deutschen Bundestags am 22.06.2022 in Berlin. Berlin Bundestag Berlin Deutschland *** Plenary session in the Bundestag in Berlin Olaf Scholz Chancellor, SPD during the session of the German Bundestag on 22 06 2022 in Berlin Berlin Bundestag Berlin Germany

German Chancellor Scholz: Western Balkan states 'have worked so hard' for EU membership 23.06.2022

More from DW News

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, speaks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, and French President Emmanuel Macron during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, June 23, 2022. European Union leaders are expected to approve Thursday a proposal to grant Ukraine a EU candidate status, a first step on the long toward membership. The stalled enlargement process to include Western Balkans countries in the bloc is also on their agenda at the summit in Brussels. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

EU: Will Ukraine be made an official candidate? 23.06.2022

TOPSHOT - Damaged houses are pictured following an earthquake in Gayan district, Paktika province on June 22, 2022. - The 5.9-magnitude quake, which killed at least 1,000 people, struck hardest in the rugged east, where people already lead hardscrabble lives in the grip of a humanitarian crisis made worse since the Taliban takeover in August. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Afghanistan earthquake: Digging for survivors 23.06.2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, front left, speaks with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, front center, as they walk to join a group photo during an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, June 23, 2022. European Union leaders are expected to approve Thursday a proposal to grant Ukraine a EU candidate status, a first step on the long toward membership. The stalled enlargement process to include Western Balkans countries in the bloc is also on their agenda at the summit in Brussels. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

EU mulls complaints from Balkan states over accession 23.06.2022

People walk past the Oando petrol station in Abuja, Nigeria February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigerian motorists queue for fuel 23.06.2022

Read also

Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas gives a press conference on June 3, 2022 in Tallinn to comment on her country's government crisis. - The junior coalition partner Center Party and its seven ministers were dismissed from the government after weeks of political deadlock. (Photo by RAIGO PAJULA / AFP)

Estonia: Governing coalition collapses 03.06.2022

After removing her coalition partner, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is set to start power-sharing talks with two small center-leaning parties.

From right, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel arrive for a media conference an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, June 23, 2022. The European Union's leaders have agreed to make Ukraine a candidate for EU membership, setting in motion a potentially yearslong process that could draw the embattled country further away from Russia's influence and bind it more closely to the West. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

EU leaders grant Ukraine and Moldova candidate status 23.06.2022

EU leaders have voted to promote Ukraine and Moldova to candidate status. Joining the bloc, though, will likely take years with reforms to conform to European standards still required.

10.06.2022 *** Eine Frau schwenkt die ukrainische Flagge auf einem zerstörten russischen Panzer. Die Sonne scheint, aber es herrschen Traurigkeit und grimmige Entschlossenheit. Der Sommer 2022 ist für die ukrainische Hauptstadt Kiew bitter, denn an den Fronten im Osten und Süden tobt der Krieg. In gut dreieinhalb Monaten des russischen Angriffskrieges sind nach Regierungsangaben etwa 10.000 ukrainische Soldaten getötet worden. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany's Olaf Scholz expected to visit Ukraine 14.06.2022

Will the German chancellor join France's Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Mario Draghi in Kyiv? Speculation about a joint visit has raised expectations.

Migrants prepare food at the newly built refugee camp in the Rudninkai military training ground, some 38km (23,6 miles) south from Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Belarus' border protection agency said Friday that it tightened control along its border with Lithuania to prevent Lithuanian authorities from sending migrants back to Belarus. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

Germany's Merkel slams Belarus over refugee treatment 17.08.2021

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has accused Belarus of using refugees to "undermine security." Her remarks come as the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan fuels concerns that thousands of people could try to flee to Europe.