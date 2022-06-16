Kaja Kallas: Crimes committed in Ukraine will not go unpunished

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
After removing her coalition partner, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is set to start power-sharing talks with two small center-leaning parties.
EU leaders have voted to promote Ukraine and Moldova to candidate status. Joining the bloc, though, will likely take years with reforms to conform to European standards still required.
Will the German chancellor join France's Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Mario Draghi in Kyiv? Speculation about a joint visit has raised expectations.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has accused Belarus of using refugees to "undermine security." Her remarks come as the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan fuels concerns that thousands of people could try to flee to Europe.
