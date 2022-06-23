Kaja Kallas: Crimes committed in Ukraine will not go unpunished

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Massive global military emissions often go unreported. That could change as the G7 meets and addresses the impacts of a Ukrainian conflict fueled by Russian oil and gas.
In this episode of DW Festival Concert, we’ll hear pieces by the legendary Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov and the Italian maestro Giuseppe Verdi's "Messa de Requiem."
EU leaders have voted Ukraine and Moldova’s promotion to candidate status. Joining the bloc, though, will likely take years with reforms to conform with European standard still required.
Rebuilding Ukraine will take "generations" and require funding akin to the post-WWII Marshall Plan, according to Germany's Olaf Scholz. Finland says it is ready to defend itself in case of an attack. DW has the latest.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version