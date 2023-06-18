  1. Skip to content
Kai Havertz at crossroads amid Arsenal, Bayern Munich links

Matt Pearson
58 minutes ago

One of the most highly regarded German talents of recent decades, Kai Havertz has had ups and downs since his big move to Chelsea. His time in west London seems to be over, and his next step looks a critical one

Fußball | Ungarn - Deutschland | Nations League
Image: Michael Bermel/EIBNER/picture alliance

If the rumors are true, and Kai Havertz does join Arsenal or Bayern Munich in the coming days, his final season at Chelsea won't be one he'll remember fondly. 

The German, who played upfront for the most part, didn't score in his last nine games, and registered just nine goals and one assist in 47 games in all competitions in 2022-23 as the west London side limped to 12th amid a change of ownership and several changes of coach.

The first coach to leave was Thomas Tuchel, the only man to get anything close to the best out of the former Bayer Leverkusen man. Havertz scored the winner in the 2021 Champions League final under his compatriot and was somewhat miffed when he was dismissed early in the season.

Reunited with Tuchel?

"It always makes a big difference in a team like this when you've been successful with a coach and then he gets fired out of nowhere," Havertz said at the time. 

With Tuchel replacing another man fired out of nowhere, Julian Nagelsmann, at Bayern Munich and just about securing an eleventh straight title, there are rumors that Bayern are ready to challenge Arsenal for Havertz' signature. 

"We are looking for a nine, that is certainly no secret," said Bayern president Herbert
Hainer on Sky this weekend. "Unfortunately, that is not quite so simple, because there are not so many and those who exist and who are really top are also sought by other clubs. But FC Bayern has a top class name."

Thomas Tuchel squats on the sideline during a Bayern Munich match
Thomas Tuchel and Kai Havertz worked well together at ChelseaImage: Ulmer/Teamfoto/IMAGO

While Bayern have struggled to replace Lewandowski, there is still plenty of doubt about whether Havertz realy is the "nine" that the Bavarians need. In his rise at Leverkusen, the 24-year-old generally played behind a striker, with his dribbling, anticipation and late runs in to the box more to the fore than his back to goal play or goal poaching.

A number nine?

Chelsea, and indeed Germany's struggles to find a reliable striker have seen Havertz play more upfront more often than not in the last few years. While he is capable,  playing out of position has undoubtedly been a factor in his struggles to perform consistently at Chelsea. So too have the revolving door of coaches, changes in style and a bloated squad that has meant a lack of coherence in Chelsea's play. 

Kai Havertz lifts the Champions League trophz
Kai Havertz scored the winner in the 2021 Champions League but it has been downhill ever sinceImage: Manu Fernandez/REUTERS

With Gabriel Jesus only installed as Arsenal's main striker at the start of last season, Havertz may be enticed by the opportunity to play in a fluid three behind the Brazilian, filling in upfront only where neccessary. 

With Chelsea reportedly reluctant to allow players to enter the final two years of their contract, and Havertz' deal expiring in 2025, a bid of £75 million (€88 million) will reportedly be enough to do the deal. That would come close to breaking the transfer record of Bayern, who are also reportedly in for Napoli centerback Kim Min-jae, or Arsenal.

That it is so clearly being considered by both despite last season is a demonstration of just how much Havertz' potential remains untapped. Wherever, or indeed, whether, he moves, the next step in his career must surely be to the place where it can best be fully realized.

China | US Außenminister Antony Blinken in Peking

China: Blinken attends 'constructive' talks in Beijing

Conflicts28 minutes ago
Africa

A group of basketball players do exercises at a training center as their coach watches on

South Sudan: High hopes for young basketball players

South Sudan: High hopes for young basketball players

Sports11 hours ago7 images
Asia

China, Shanghai | Fußgängerinnen schützen sich mit einem Schirm gegen die Sonne

Record-breaking heat in Asia

Record-breaking heat in Asia

Climate7 hours ago7 images
Germany

DW Director General Peter Limbourg at the closing session of the Global Media Forum in Bonn, 2022.

DW's Global Media Forum aims to overcome divisions

DW's Global Media Forum aims to overcome divisions

Media8 hours ago
Europe

Alexei Navalny in Vladimir, Russia

Russia: Alexei Navalny faces 30 years in prison

Russia: Alexei Navalny faces 30 years in prison

Politics3 hours ago
Middle East

A photo collage of the 10 Bahai women executed by Iranian authorities in 1983 because of their faith

Bahai community marks grim anniversary in Iran

Bahai community marks grim anniversary in Iran

SocietyJune 17, 2023
Latin America

Flamengo fan facing backward with his hand in his mouth

Brazil's black kit a stand against racism

Brazil's black kit a stand against racism

SoccerJune 16, 2023
