Kabul University hit by deadly bomb blast

The explosion took place as a number of students were waiting to sit an exam at Afghanistan's oldest and largest university. At least four people were killed and 16 were injured.
A powerful bomb exploded outside the gates of Kabul University in the Afghan capital on Friday, police said.
The blast killed at least four people and wounded another 16, according to officials.
Neither the Taliban or an affiliate of the "Islamic State" (IS) group immediately claimed responsibility, but both terrorist networks have carried out devastating attacks in the city in recent months.
Read more: Afghanistan: Peace without women's rights?
There was initial confusion over whether a suicide bomber had struck or whether the explosion was remotely detonated.
Later, an interior ministry official said the blast had been caused by a sticky bomb — where explosives are placed under vehicles.
Kabul Police chief spokesman Ferdous Faramarz says two vehicles were ablaze.
Second bomb defused
Faramarz added that a police team defused a second bomb that was placed close to the blast site.
A student said the explosion happened when a number of students were waiting near the campus gate to attend an exam.
The university compound houses many students over the summer, who attend classes and conduct research. The university is co-educational.
Traffic was light in the area because Friday is a weekly holiday in Afghanistan.
Read more: Afghans deported from Germany face violence, other perils
Despite engaging in peace talks with the international community in recent months, the Taliban continues to unleash violence in Afghanistan.
Earlier this month, the group claimed responsibility for a gun and bomb attack on Kabul's Wazi Akbar Khan neighborhood that killed at least 45 people. Officials said 116 civilians were wounded.
A previous blast close to the university last March killed at least 29 people.
mm/amp (AP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Afghanistan is holding a rare consultative assembly of tribal elders to negotiate a peace deal with the Taliban. Kabul is facing pressure from the US government, militant groups and opposition parties. (29.04.2019)
Peace may be an achievable goal in Afghanistan, where the Taliban and government delegates are intensifying talks to reach an agreement. But will Kabul sacrifice women's rights in exchange for peace? (18.12.2018)
The blast rattled windows in the Afghan capital and smoke was seen billowing over the city. At least 65 people were injured in the explosion, which took place during rush hour. (01.07.2019)
Since 2016, Germany has deported about 600 Afghans whose applications for asylum were rejected. When they land, they are given €150 and left to fend for themselves. Observers say this practice is irresponsible. (26.05.2019)