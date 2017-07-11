Kabul airport bombings: US braces for further attacks — live updates

Pentagon on high alert for further terrorist attacks in Kabul

At least 60 civilians killed and 140 injured in twin blasts outside Kabul airport

At least 13 US troops have been killed, Pentagon says

All Bundeswehr soldiers back safely in Germany from evacuations

This article was last updated at 6:30 GMT/UTC.

Catch up with DW content on Afghanistan

Twin bombing attacks at Kabul airport on Thursday killed scores of people, including Afghan civilians and US soldiers. Read the full story here.

Islamic State's Afghanistan affiliate group, Islamic State Khorasan, has claimed responsibility for the Kabul airport bombing. The group already has a record of lethal attacks and says that the ultraconservative Taliban is too moderate. Read DW's explainer on Islamic State Khorasan here .

Germany ended its rescue operation from Kabul airport on Thursday, five days ahead of the August 31 final deadline. The threat of an attack was one of the reasons behind the early withdrawal. Find out more here.

The US and allies scrambled to evacuate tens of thousands of Afghan and foreign citizens from Kabul after the capital fell to the Taliban almost two weeks ago. DW rounds up some of the most dramatic pictures below.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission US helicopters evacuate embassy personnel As the Taliban entered the capital, a US Chinook military helicopter evacuates American employees from the US Embassy in Kabul on August 15, 2021. Germany has also sent a pair of smaller helicopters to Kabul to assist in evacuation efforts.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission The struggle to reach Kabul's airport Thousands of people rushed to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 16 and the following days with hopes of leaving Afghanistan. Dramatic scenes played out as people tried to access the airport and the relative safety from the Taliban it appeared to offer.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Desperate to escape the Taliban Attempts to flee Afghanistan led hundreds of people to run alongside planes in attempts to climb aboard. The dangerous undertaking led to several deaths as people fell off planes while they were taking off, and human remains were also found in one plane's landing gear wheel well.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Two decades later, Taliban back in control After battling Afghan and international troops for two decades, the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan with apparent ease after troops from the United States, Germany and other countries began to withdraw. These Taliban fighters patrol a Kabul district market days after taking over the Afghan capital.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Evacuation operation running at full pace People packed their way into any flights that would bring them out of Afghanistan. The people in this German Air Force transport plane flew to Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Most of the military planes leaving Kabul head to Uzbekistan, Doha or Islamabad where passengers are processed and travel on to other destinations.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Life under Taliban rule Burqa-clad Afghan women shop at a market in Kabul on August 23 — days after the Taliban's takeover of the country. The International Organization for Migration issued an urgent appeal for $24 million to help support the more than 5 million people displaced in Afghanistan and living in "extremely precarious" conditions.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Safe passage A US Marine escorts a child to his family during the evacuation operation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 24, 2021. US President Joe Biden confirmed the United States will pull out all troops by August 31.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Thousands will be left behind Even as thousands of people continued to gather at Kabul's airport, the US State Department warned Americans against traveling to the airport. Explosionslater tore through an area just outside Hamid Karzai International Airport killing scores of people. The acting US ambassador to Afghanistan said "there undoubtedly will be" some at-risk Afghans unable to leave the country.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Exhausted from a harrowing escape Many of those who managed to flee Afghanistan have reported mixed emotions, saying they feel lucky to have left safely but still despair over the fates of the thousands of people unable to escape from Taliban rule. This family was evacuated from Kabul and is headed to a US refugee processing center. Author: Kevin Mertens



'IS' still posing a threat in Kabul

DW spoke to Swiss journalist Franz Marty in Kabul. Marty said that at least 90 people have died in the attack, with a further 150 wounded.

He explained that while Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the first bombing, which has been confirmed by the Pentagon as a suicide attack, details surrounding the second explosion remain unclear.

"There have been warnings that more attacks could come," Marty said. He also reported that sources had told him of further IS militants in Kabul who have the intention of carrying out more attacks.

But it can be difficult to know how seriously to take the threats. "In Kabul there have always been threat warnings and after an attack it is not always clear if the warnings of further attacks are out of fear rather than intelligence," he said.

In Kabul, people have become used to suicide attacks, but part of the reaction there now is outrage over the media's focus on the deaths of US soldiers rather than the much higher Afghan death toll, Marty added. This "reinforces the feeling among Afghans that Afghan lives don't matter and that it is only about the foreigners," he said.

German defense minister arrives in Tashkent

Germany's Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has arrived in the Uzbek capital Tashkent along with General Eberhard Zorn. They met with the German soldiers who had been deployed to Kabul airport to aid with the evacuation operation.

Germany ended its rescue missions on Thursday and has evacuated all of its staff and military personnel.

UK left sensitive documents behind at Kabul embassy

Staff from the UK's Kabul Embassy reportedly left behind sensitive documents showing the contact details of several locals who had applied to work for them. The papers were found scattered on the ground of the compound after it was taken by the Taliban, British newspaper The Times said.

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office told Reuters that "every effort" had been made to destroy sensitive documents as personnel rushed to leave Kabul amid the deteriorating situation.

The Times said it had handed over the information of three Afghan staff as well as eight family members to the UK authorities.

"Crucially we have now been able to get these three families to safety", a Foreign Office spokesperson told Reuters late on Thursday.

DW talks to evacuees arriving in Germany

More than 4,000 Afghans have been flown out of Kabul by the German military. Some of the last evacuees arrived at Frankfurt airport on Friday morning.

DW spoke to some of the arrivals. One of them spoke of waiting at the airport for days and just making it out before the bombing attack that happened right where he had been earlier in the day.

"We spent four days at the airport in Kabul, there was nothing to eat or drink. We nearly despaired. We wondered if we'd ever make it out. Today I thought to myself, if I don't make a flight, I'll go home, then luckily I managed to get on one," the Afghan man said.

"I'm so scared because my family is still in Kabul. I'm frightened because I don't know what will happen to them," another told DW.

Controlled explosion at Kabul airport

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that more blasts had been heard at the airport on Friday morning, but that these were controlled explosions carried out by US forces, he said.

The Taliban also condemned Thursday's bombing attack saying that the group was very concerned about the "security and protection" of its people. The Taliban is opposed to the Islamic State Khorasan group that claimed responsibility for the attack.

Evacuation flight lands in Albania

A group of Afghans on an evacuation flight from Kabul have landed in Albania early on Friday, according to an Albanian government spokesperson. Some 171 Afghans were expected on the plane.

The Afghans will be temporarily lodged in hotels in the Albanian town of Durres, as they wait for visas to the United States.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has said the country could welcome up to 4,000 Afghans who will eventually go to the US.

All Bundeswehr soldiers safely in Germany

Members of the German military who were deployed for evacuations in Kabul have returned safely to Germany, according to the German Ministry of Defense.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, along with other German officials, are expected to meet with the soldiers on Friday.

Around 600 soldiers were deployed for the evacuations in Kabul.

The Defense Ministry said extending its evacuations from Afghanistan was not possible due to the deteriorating security situation in Kabul.

Watch video 05:27 German armed forces end rescue operation in Kabul: Roderich Kiesewetter (CDU) speaks to DW

White House: More than 100,000 evacuated since Taliban takeover

The White House said in a statement Thursday that more than 100,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since the Taliban took over on August 14.

It's estimated that as many as 1,000 Americans are still stranded in Kabul. Thousands of Afghans who worked with the US military are also stuck in the country, according to the International Rescue Committee.

President Joe Biden has decided to stick with a plan to remove all troops from the country by August 31.

Watch video 26:01 Share Afghanistan debacle: Is it time for the West to stay at home? Send Facebook reddit EMail Facebook Messenger Web Whatsapp Web Telegram linkedin Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3zWfN Afghanistan debacle: Is it time for the West to stay at home?

Australia says all troops pulled out prior to Kabul attack

Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said Friday that all Australian troops had left Afghanistan prior to the attack on Kabul airport.

"I'm very pleased and relieved that our soldiers have departed from Kabul," Dutton told the Australian Channel 9 network. "We took the decision to lift the last of our people yesterday and they are safely in the United Arab Emirates."

"It's a horrible, horrible day, and I just grieve like every decent person would at the loss of life, and in particular for us the loss of American lives," Dutton said in the wake of the attack.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he was "deeply saddened" by the attack.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern condemned the "despicable" attack in Kabul and said the country's last evacuation flight left prior to the explosions.

US President Joe Biden vows to strike 'IS'

In a televised speech Thursday evening, President Joe Biden said US military is in the process of developing "operational plans to strike IS leadership, assets and facilities," following a bombing outside Kabul airport that killed 12 US service members, along with at least 60 Afghan civilians.

The Islamic State's Afghanistan affiliate, known as IS-K claimed responsibility for the attack.

"We will not be deterred by terrorists. We will not let them stop our mission," Biden told reporters. "We will continue the evacuation."

"We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said, referring to those responsible.

The president said there was no evidence that IS-K colluded with the Taliban to carry out the attack.

President Biden also said US forces would continue evacuation of US citizens and Afghan allies and would meet the August 31 pullout deadline.

He defended his decision to end the US combat mission in the country: "It was time to end a 20-year war."

Watch video 06:42 US troops killed in Kabul: Afghanistan veteran Matt Zeller speaks to DW

What happened at Kabul airport?

Terror group "Islamic State" (IS) said in a statement that it was behind the deadly twin suicide bombings at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Thursday afternoon.

US military officials also confirmed that IS was responsible for the attack.

General Kenneth McKenzie, head of US Central Command, said the US airlift in Kabul will continue, adding that the two bombers were "assessed to have been ISIS fighters."

"We continue to execute our number one mission, which is to get as many evacuees and citizens out of Afghanistan," said General McKenzie.

"ISIS will not deter us from accomplishing the mission," he said, adding that US forces were "prepared and ready to defend against" further IS attacks.

Earlier, McKenzie had confirmed that 12 American service members were killed in, the bombings and 15 others were injured.

The death toll makes it one of the deadliest incidents for American troops for the entire 20-year war in Afghanistan.

Thousands of people have been gathering outside the building over the past several days in a desperate attempt to flee on an evacuation flight.

One blast hit the airport's Abbey Gate, while the other targeted a nearby hotel. McKenzie said the explosions were followed by a gunfight, and that efforts to evacuate about 1,000 US citizens estimated to still be in the country would continue.