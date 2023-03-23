Kabir Rachure - Ultra-Cycling in India

Kabir Rachure is a lawyer, but his passion is cycling. Rachure is the pioneer of ultracycling in India. His dream is to become the world's most successful long-distance cyclist. But the sport comes with risk: Every year, around 13,000 cylists die on the roads in India. Sports Life joins Rachue on a 1,800-kilometer race.
Sports Life presents sports stories, interviews with stars and reports from around the world. The magazine covers one topic a week and shows you how sport changes people’s lives. Everything we know about life can be found in sports.