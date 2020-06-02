K-pop fans take over #WhiteLivesMatter hashtag

Fans of South Korean pop music, popularly known as K-pop, have taken over the #WhiteLivesMatter hashtag as a way of drowning out others who wished to use the tag for alternative motives.

The provocative tag, often used by white supremacists, saw increased use as a response to the #BlackLivesMatter movement, with many posts opposing or criticizing the protests sparked by the May 25 killing of George Floyd. These demonstrations began in the United States, principally in the state of Minnesota, but have since spread across the US and the rest of world, much to the chagrin of some who have responded with a social media post including the hashtag #WhiteLivesMatter.

However, K-pop fans have reacted in an unusual manner to the controversial tag — they have resorted to posting images and videos of their favorite singers along with #WhiteLivesMatter in the hope that it will stymie those who wished to use it along with anti-protest posts.

Read more: Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng: 'No child is born a racist'

After K-pop fans flooded the hashtag with photos and videos of their idols, the term started trending on Twitter. So much so that now when clicking on the term it displays thousands of K-pop posts and messages of support for the protesters in the United States and elsewhere, as well as pictures of South Korean pop stars.

German 'stalker' case shows why the life of a K-pop star is so stressful

Some K-pop fans are now focusing on other hashtags such as #AllLivesMatter.

K-pop: The scandals and tragedies of 2019 More and more deaths Cha In-ha, a popular South Korean actor-singer, was found dead at his home on December 3, 2019. A police official told media that the cause of Cha's death was not immediately known. The 27-year-old celebrity made his film debut in 2017 and was part of the Surprise U band, which released two albums. There were no reports to suggest that Cha had been a target of personal attacks or cyberbullying.

K-pop: The scandals and tragedies of 2019 Popularity and despair Cha's death comes after another popular K-pop singer, Koo Hara, was found dead at her home last month. Koo, 28, had been subjected to personal attacks on social media about her relationships with men. South Korean police found a handwritten note in her home in which she expressed despair about life.

K-pop: The scandals and tragedies of 2019 Sex and corruption Lee Seung-hyun, a former member of K-pop group Big Bang, is currently on trial over allegations claiming he paid for prostitutes for foreign businessmen to attract investment to his business. The scandal involving Lee, who goes by the stage name Seungri, saw the shares of his band's agency, YG Entertainment, plummeting.

K-pop: The scandals and tragedies of 2019 Artists as bullies In November 2019, K-pop stars Jung Joon-young and Choi Jong-hoon were jailed for assaulting drunk, unconscious women. The Seoul Central District Court sentenced singer-songwriter Jung to six years in prison and former boy band member Choi to a five-year term. Both men were members of online chat groups that shared secret sex videos and made jokes about drugging and raping women, the court said.

K-pop: The scandals and tragedies of 2019 Challenging conservatism Choi Jin-ri, a former member of a girl group, died in an apparent suicide in October. Choi, popularly known as Sulli, was critical of cyberbullying. She was attacked on social media after she spoke out about not wearing a bra in the conservative K-pop industry.

K-pop: The scandals and tragedies of 2019 K-pop managers In June, Yang Hyun-suk, founder of YG Entertainment that manages Seungri and other K-pop artists, resigned as the company's chief producer in the aftermath of drug and sex scandals. In this picture, K-pop group 'Twice' poses on the red carpet of the 2016 Asia Artist Awards in Seoul in November 2016. Author: Shamil Shams



Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.