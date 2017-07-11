JUST IN: Volcano erupts on Spanish island of La Palma

A volcano on Spain's Atlantic island of La Palma began erupting on Sunday, after a week of experiencing seismic activity. The volcano is located in the island's Cumbre Vieja National Park.

Spanish authorities began to evacuate people with reduced mobility earlier on Sunday, as the threat of stronger earthquakes and a volcanic eruption grew.

The eruption follows a 3.8-magnitude quake, whose vibrations were felt on the surface. Emergency services were prepared to evacuate around 1,000 people if necessary, authorities said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his government was monitoring the situation and that state organizations were ready to support La Palma "in a coordinated manner."

Local TV station Radio Television Canaria showed footage of lava and dust emanating from the mountain.

This is a developing story, more details to follow...

