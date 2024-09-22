SPD set to finish ahead of far-right AfD in Brandenburg vote

09/22/2024 September 22, 2024 Polls close, exit polls give SPD slim lead over AfD

First exit polls as voting comes to a close give the SPD a lead of 1 percentage point over the AfD.

Figures from Infratest Dimap put the center-left Social Democrats on course for 31.0% of the vote, and the far-right AfD at 30.0%.

The projections also pointed to a very close race for third place.

Both the center-right Christian Democrats and the new left-wing populist Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) were put on 12.0% support.

The Greens appear right on the cusp of the 5% hurdle that they must clear to guarantee representation in the state parliament.

The socialist Left Party and the pro-business Free Democrats were both set to fall well short of 5%, at 3% and 0.8%, respectively.