Munich Airport runway closes amid climate protest

Climate protesters have blocked one of the two runways at Munich airport in southern Germany, forcing it to temporarily close, the airport says. A similar demo by the "Last Generation" group was taking place in Berlin.

Munich International Airport said on Thursday that one of its two runways was closed briefly on Thursday amid a climate protest by the group calling itself the "Last Generation."

An airport spokesman described the closure as a "short-lived disturbance."

"Near the north runway some of the protesters briefly glued themselves to the asphalt. I believe it is over."

He said the northern runway was back in operation and that there had been no cancellations or delays, partly because planes could be redirected to the southern runway.

