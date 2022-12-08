  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Reichsbürger
Biodiversity
FIFA World Cup
Last Generation protesters stand with a banner outside Munich Airport
'Last Generation' protesters have been operating on a daily basis in Bavaria this weekImage: LGPB/IMAGO
CrimeGermany

Munich Airport runway closes amid climate protest

5 minutes ago

Climate protesters have blocked one of the two runways at Munich airport in southern Germany, forcing it to temporarily close, the airport says. A similar demo by the "Last Generation" group was taking place in Berlin.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KdwG

Munich International Airport said on Thursday that one of its two runways was closed briefly on Thursday amid a climate protest by the group calling itself the "Last Generation."

An airport spokesman described the closure as a "short-lived disturbance."

"Near the north runway some of the protesters briefly glued themselves to the asphalt. I believe it is over." 

He said the northern runway was back in operation and that there had been no cancellations or delays, partly because planes could be redirected to the southern runway. 

ar/msh (dpa)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Economy Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) during a press conference

German government marks anniversary: A year in crisis mode

Politics1 hour ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Fußball WM Katar | Kanada v Marokko

World Cup 2022: Morocco's tactical brilliance explained

World Cup 2022: Morocco's tactical brilliance explained

Sports19 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Taliban fighters patrol a street in Kabul

Afghanistan: Taliban return to violent ways

Afghanistan: Taliban return to violent ways

Human Rights18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Reichsbürger protest in front of the Brandenburg Gate

How dangerous are Germany's Reichsbürger?

How dangerous are Germany's Reichsbürger?

Society17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A river in Murchison Falls National Park

NGOs sue in French court over oil project in Africa

NGOs sue in French court over oil project in Africa

Human Rights2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi

What to expect from this week's China-Arab summit?

What to expect from this week's China-Arab summit?

Politics18 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Kleines Wiesenvögelchen sucht nach Nektar

What is biodiversity and why is it so important?

What is biodiversity and why is it so important?

Nature and Environment2 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Pedro Castillo

Peru: Castillo ousted over 'coup' bid, new leader sworn in

Peru: Castillo ousted over 'coup' bid, new leader sworn in

Politics13 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage