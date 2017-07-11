JUST IN — Germany tightens COVID-19 restrictions on bars and restaurants amid omicron concerns

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and leaders of the country's 16 states agreed a new raft of rules and restrictions on Friday to curb the spread of COVID-19.

At a press conference in Berlin, Scholz outlined new rules for restaurants and bars, while also shortening quarantine and self-isolation periods.

It was the first meeting in the new year between Chancellor Scholz and state leaders, coming at a time when the new German government is looking to ramp up vaccination and booster campaigns amid a surge driven by the omicron variant.

What are the new measures?

Stricter social distancing regulations will be enforced in bars and restaurants.

Access to restaurants be limited to people who can provide evidence of either a booster shot or a current negative COVID-19 test.

Scholz and the state leaders also approved shortening required quarantine or self-isolation periods, which are currently as long as 14 days.

One of the new measures also exempts those who have received a booster shot from the need to self-isolate for 14 days after contact with someone who tested positive.

Shorter quarantine periods will also go into effect for "critical" workers, such as police, emergency and medical services.

The existing rule that private gatherings of vaccinated and recovered persons with a maximum of 10 persons are allowed will remain in place.

What is the COVID situation in Germany?

Germany has a lower rate of vaccination compared to some European countries: 71.5% of the population is fully vaccinated and 40.9% have received a booster shot.

Scholz's government has set a vaccination goal of 80% and hopes to administer 30 million booster shots by the end of January.

On Thursday, the country recorded 64,340 new coronavirus infections, according to the Robert Koch Institute. The death toll grew by 443 to reach 113,368.

