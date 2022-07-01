 Just ask! Why do the planets shine like stars? | Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine | DW | 08.07.2022

Tomorrow Today

Just ask! Why do the planets shine like stars?

In this week's Tomorrow Today, the viewer question comes from José Gabriel Ossa from Colombia.

Watch video 02:17

In treat for stargazers, five planets moving into rare alignment

In treat for stargazers, five planets moving into rare alignment 24.06.2022

In a year of spectacular astronomical events, five planets — Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn — are aligning with a crescent moon. Here's the how and the why.

When four planets align, Venus and Jupiter 'collide'

When four planets align, Venus and Jupiter 'collide' 28.04.2022

No, Venus and Jupiter are not about to collide for real. But it will look like that on April 30. The two brightest planets are aligned with Mars and Saturn.

HANDOUT - 08.10.2018, Australien, Boolardy: Das undatierte Foto zeigt die Milchstraße über dem ASKAP-Radioteleskop-Array im Murchison Radio-Astronomie-Observatorium. ASKAP wird von der Australiens staatlichen Forschungsagentur CSIRO betrieben. Auf der Spur rätselhafter kurzer Radioblitze aus dem Kosmos haben australische Astronomen 20 dieser bislang unerklärten Ereignisse beobachtet. Damit verdoppele sich die Zahl der seit der Entdeckung des Phänomens aufgezeichneten Blitze nahezu, erläuterte das Internationale Zentrum für Radioastronomie-Forschung ICRAR in Perth in einer Mitteilung. Aus dem All kommen rätselhafte Blitze. Um sie aufzuzeichnen, brauchen die Forscher große Teleskope. Foto: Alex Cherney/CSIRO/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits ACHTUNG: Dieses Foto hat dpa bereits im Bildfunk gesendet - Honorarfrei nur für Bezieher des Dienstes dpa-Nachrichten für Kinder +++ dpa-Nachrichten für Kinder +++

2021: What awaits us in space this year? 22.01.2021

Three space probes will arrive on Mars, the James Webb Space Telescope will be launched, the 12th German heads into space, two giant planets and four eclipses – 2021 has lots in store for space enthusiasts.