 Just ask! Where does the wind come from? | Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine | DW | 01.04.2022

Tomorrow Today

Just ask! Where does the wind come from?

This week's Tomorrow Today viewer question comes from Bismark Mutuma.

Watch video 01:49

Frigid air, snow hit parts of Europe

Frigid air, snow hit parts of Europe 09.02.2021

USA | SpaceX | Kennedy Space Center | Start Falcon 9

omorrow Today -- DW's Science Program 01.04.2022

Schafe stehen vor dem Schloss Charlottenburg. Die Herde verlässt den Park, nachdem sie seit Ende April die Wiesenflächen im Schlossgarten Charlottenburg abgegrast hat.

Milking goats for medicine 25.03.2022

mRNA Schlagworte: mRNA, Genom, Projekt Zukunft Copyright: SWR Bildbeschreibung: Still aus Beitrag mRNA

The genetic messenger: mRNA 25.03.2022

In this photo taken from video footage released by the Roscosmos Space Agency, newly arrived to the ISS, wearing yellow suits, Russian cosmonauts Оleg Аrtemiev, center, Denis Мatveev, right, and Sergei Korsakov pose among other participants of expedition to the International Space Station, ISS, after docking the Soyuz MS-21 spaceship to the station, Friday, March 18, 2022. (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP)

The International Space Station -- peace in space? 01.04.2022

This undated photo provided by the Archaeological Park of Paestum shows a view of the excavations in the Archaeological Park of Paestum and Velia, near Naples, Italy, where ruins of a painted brick wall and ancient warrior helmets at a site that might be a forerunner of a temple dedicated to the goddess Athena on the acropolis of one of Magna Graecia's most important city were found. Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, that two well-preserved helmets and remains of what was apparently a rectangular building, along with vases carrying the Greek inscription sacred and metal fragments believed to have been pieces of weapons were unearthed. (Archaeological Park of Paestum and Velia via AP)

Revealing bird's-eye archeology 01.04.2022

This artists conception shows the fully unfolded James Webb Space Telescope in space. Credits: Adriana Manrique Gutierrez, NASA Animator Via CNP

The James Webb Space Telescope: views of the abyss 01.04.2022

February 3, 2022, Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA: People watch from Canaveral National Seashore as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The rocket is carrying 49 Starlink internet satellites for a broadband network. Cape Canaveral United States - ZUMAs197 20220203_zaa_s197_081 Copyright: xPaulxHennessyx

The future of satellite internet access 01.04.2022

The International Space Station - Peace in Space? 01.04.2022

Started by the US and Russia, the International Space Station is considered a project of peace and cooperation. But the war in Ukraine calls this and other space missions into question. What's at stake?

The International Space Station - Peace in Space? 01.04.2022

Started by the US and Russia, the International Space Station is considered a project of peace and cooperation. But the war in Ukraine calls this and other space missions into question. What's at stake?

A supercell thunderstorm produces two tornadoes at once in a farm field south of Dodge City, Kansas, 13.09.2016, Copyright: xChrisxKridlerx farming,distant,swirl,danger,disaster,ominous,threat,awe,nature,united states of america,kansas,outdoors,rural,field landscape,day,energy,environmental issue,global warming,tornado,nobody,science,weather,cloud,sky,storm,cloudscape,force,forming,rotating,scale,extreme,menacing,beauty in nature,forecasting,the unknown,atmosphere,storm cloud,horizon over land,dramatic sky,dodge city,supercell,funnel cloud,September 2016 Release,climate,Spinning,Amazement,Awe,Danger,Energy,Mood,Ominous,Prediction,Scale ,Threat,Distance,No People,Swirl,USA,Kansas,Animal Body Part,Work Tool,Weight Scale,Symbol,Orthographic Ref:IS09B20S2

Explained: What causes a tornado? 14.12.2021

Tornadoes can be destructive and hard to predict. We know why they form and that climate change can play a part — but we can't always see them coming. Here's why.

Wind-park, Wind-turbines, Wind-energy, La Muela windpark near Zaragoza, Aragon, Spain. Spain has an established and competitive wind energy market. Its total capacity is among the highest in the world and is expected to grow strong and steady over the next few years. La Muela comprises 132, 750-kilowatt (KW) wind turbines manufactured by NEG-MICON. The total 99 MW is split into two 49.5 MW wind parks. The park has been operational since construction was completed in February 2003. The capacity of the wind park is enough to meet the energy needs of around 70,000 Spanish households. Shell WindEnergy's partners in the project include Renewable Energy Concepts AG, Falck Renewables Limited, Diputación General de Aragón. | Verwendung weltweit

Wind power critics: What's the truth about their claims? 15.12.2021

Wind power forms a crucial part of the transition to renewable energy. But it faces fierce criticism from some parts of society. Is it justified?

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - FEBRUARY 06: Gold medallist Zoi Sadowski Synnott of Team New Zealand (C), Silver medallist Julia Marino of Team United States (L) and Bronze medallist Tess Coady of Team Australia (R) pose during the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final flower ceremony during the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final on Day 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Genting Snow Park on February 06, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 digest: New Zealand win first-ever gold 06.02.2022

More history was made on day two of Beijing 2022, but skiers in the men's downhill had to wait for their chance to claim gold as high winds postponed the event. There was also gold for Germany in the men's singles luge.