 Just ask! Are there animals that survived from the age of the dinosaurs? | Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine | DW | 04.03.2022

Tomorrow Today

Just ask! Are there animals that survived from the age of the dinosaurs?

This time the viewer question comes from David Burgos from Colombia.

Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine 25.02.2022

Manganknollen / GEOMAR Am Boden der Tiefsee liegen verborgene Schätze: Manganknollen. Sie könnten wertvolle Metalle liefern, um Batterien, E-Autos oder Solarpanele zu bestücken. Doch sie zu ernten, würde das Ökosystem der Tiefsee zerstören. Was macht diese Klumpen so wertvoll? Und sollten wir sie an die Oberfläche befördern?

Manganese nodules - deep sea treasure trove 25.02.2022

Forggensee bei Füssen, Tannheimer Berge, Ostallgäu, Bayern, Deutschland, Europa, Composing, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Why does water have a different temperature from its surroundings? 25.02.2022

Combining vegetable cultivation with fish farming? A model for the future?

Aquaponics: seafood and vegetables in harmony 25.02.2022

Biochar is said to benefit both agriculture and climate protection. What makes it so special?

Biochar: good for climate and soil? 04.03.2022

We are present as the skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus Rex is pieced together - with the help of a master locksmith

Tyrannosaurus Rex life-size 04.03.2022

Although bird brains are structured differently than those of mammals, birds exhibit amazing cognitive abilities.

Smart Birds 04.03.2022

Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine 04.03.2022

African forest elephant (Loxodonta cyclotis). Odzala-Kokoua National Park. Cuvette-Ouest Region. Republic of the Congo

Looming mass extinction could be biggest 'since the dinosaurs,' says WWF 29.12.2021

More plants and animals than ever before are on a global list of threatened species, with the World Wildlife Fund Germany warning that more than 1 million species could go extinct within the next decades.