Sports

Jupp Heynckes, Bayern Munich's treble-winning coach turns 75

Jupp Heynckes made his mark on both German and Spanish football. The former striker and legendary coach celebrates his 75th birthday this Saturday – with a laid-back attitude that in his case, only came with age.

München Pressekonferenz Jupp Heynckes (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Balk)

"I'm at peace with myself and happy when I can enjoy my life in peace and quiet," Jupp Heynckes told German football paper Kicker in an interview published earlier this week marking the occasion of his 75th birthday.  

"I have no need to be in the public eye. So much of it is so superficial."  

Only someone who has been there and done all of that would say something like this; someone who has scaled the highest peaks but also gone through some really deep valleys, someone who has faced strong criticism but also been on the receiving end of the highest praise.  

"He could be an advertisement for sleeping pills," former coaching rival Christoph Daum once said of him 

Former Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness once described his close friend as "a model of ambition, will – but also humanity."

Jupp Heynckes has always remained true to himself, but at the same time he has always been learning and looking for ways to improve. 

perfectionist  

Heynckes came from a family of skilled laborersJupp, whose real name is Josef, was the ninth of 10 children. His father ran a blacksmith's shop in the western German town of Mönchengladbach and his mother ran a corner shop. Both taught their son the values that he later exemplified as a player and coach – but also demanded of others: discipline, commitment, reliability and doing things the right way 

"I am a perfectionist," Heynckes once said of himself. As a young man he served an apprenticeship as a plasterer in a construction company – and played a little football on the side 

"Our company team was unbeatable back then," recalled Karl Bühler, the son of the company boss. Heynckes also met his future wife Iris while working at the construction company. They married in 1967 and later had a daughter together 

World Cup and European champion 

By then Heynckes was already playing in the Bundesliga. As a youth he had joined Borussia Mönchengladbach and in 1964, the club's coach, Hennes Weisweiler, promoted the then 19-year-old striker to the first team. A year later, the side won promotion to the Bundesliga, which turned out to be just the start of big things for the Foals. Heynckes lasted 13 seasons as a striker in the Bundesliga, all but three of which he spent with his hometown club.  

With a total of 220 goals, he ranks fourth in the league's all-time list of goal scorers, behind Gerd Müller, Klaus Fischer and Robert Lewandowski.  

Heynckes won the Bundesliga title four times with Gladbach, also adding a German Cup and the UEFA Cup to his trophy case. On the international stage he made 39 appearances and scored 14 goals for West Germany, winning the European Championship in 1972 and the World Cup two years later. However, he saw little action in the 1974 World Cup, which was hosted by West Germany, as he suffered a slight injury in the preliminary round and lost his spot in the starting line-up to Bernd Hölzenbein, something he has described as one of the biggest disappointments of his playing career.  

1. Fußball Bundesliga 1977/78 - Borussia Mönchengladbach - Borussia Dortmund 12:0 (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Scheidemann)

Jupp Heynckes could kick a ball too, here he scores for Gladach against Dortmund in 1978

'Introverted pedant'  

After he hung up his boots in 1978, he turned to coaching, first as an assistant under Udo Lattek, whom he later succeeded as head coach at Mönchengladbach. However, it wasn't at his hometown club but at Bayern Munich and Real Madrid where he would find success as a coach.  

He also coached Spanish clubs Athletic Bilbao and CD Tenerife, Portuguese giants Benfica, as well as Bundesliga outfits Eintracht Frankfurt, Schalke and Bayer Leverkusen.  

But not all of his players found it easy to deal with Heyncke's penchant for perfectionismIn an interview with German football magazine 11Freunde a few years ago, the late Wolfram Wuttke, who played under Heynckes at Gladbach, described his former coach as an "introverted pedant." 

"At one time I weighed 74.2 kilograms (164 pounds) and he demanded that I lose two kilos by the next game. On the Friday before the next games he weighed me again, and I was still 600 grams too heavyHeynckesturned red in the face and he made me pay a fine of DM100 (€51, $55) per 100 grams of excess weight. 

Treble with Bayern Munich 

Schweiz Fußball FIFA Jupp Heynckes zum Welttrainer 2013 gekürt (picture-alliance/dpa)

The treble with Bayern Munich in 2013 earned Heynckes the Ballon d'Or as the world coach of the year

Heynckes would go on to win four Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich, the first of which came in 1989. With Real Madrid nine years later, he won his first Champions League. But just a week later, "Don Jupp," as he was popularly known in Spain, was sacked.  

Heynckes' greatest season as coach came in 2012-13, leading 

Bayern to the treble of the Bundesliga, the German Cup and the Champions Leaguea feat that earned him the additional honor of being named Coach of the Year at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Speaking in an interview with last Sunday's edition of the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, Heynckes looked back fondly on that Bayern team. 

"We were a tightly knit group, so closely connected that we understood each other perfectly without having to say a lot," Heynckes said. "It is every coach's dream to take charge of and lead a team like that."   

Small celebration at home  

After that treble-winning season, Heynckes retired – but that first retirement turned out only to be temporary. In the autumn of 2017, he took the reins at Bayern once again, as a personal favor to Uli HoenessHeynckes delivered another championship title before he said "servus" for good. His last match was a defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2018 German Cup final. Since then he has been enjoying a quiet life on his farm near Mönchengladbach, where he said he planned to celebrate his 75th with a meal and a glass of wine with wife Iris.  

  • Bildergalerie Jupp Heynckes Karriere (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Jupp Heynckes: Portrait of a legend

    Mr. Treble

    Nothing else left to win! Bayern Munich's 2013 treble was the greatest achievement in the club's illustrious history, and perhaps in Jupp Heynckes' career too as they won the Bundesliga, the German Cup and the Champions League.

  • FC Bayern München feiert Triple (Reuters)

    Jupp Heynckes: Portrait of a legend

    Goodbye football (for now)!

    One, two, three - and out! After winning the treble, the then 68-year-old Heynckes hung up his coaching boots. "I want to have some privacy for the time being," he said. "I want to enjoy my life and I don't intend to coach again."

  • Bildergalerie Jupp Heynckes Karriere (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Jupp Heynckes: Portrait of a legend

    Goalscorer

    In his heyday in the 70s, Heynckes (second from right) was one of Germany's most prolific strikers. His goals fired Borussia Mönchengladbach to four Bundesliga titles, the German Cup and the UEFA Cup. He also won the Bundesliga golden boot twice.

  • Bildergalerie Jupp Heynckes Karriere (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Jupp Heynckes: Portrait of a legend

    World and European champion

    Heynckes had international success, too. He won the European Championship in 1972 followed by the World Cup in 1974 in West Germany.

  • Trainer Jupp Heynckes 1989 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Jupp Heynckes: Portrait of a legend

    Coaching success

    Heynckes took on his first coaching role with Borussia Mönchengladbach in 1979 and took over at Bayern Munich for the first time in 1989, winning the Bundesliga in his first two seasons.

  • Jupp HEYNCKES (picture alliance/Sven Simon)

    Jupp Heynckes: Portrait of a legend

    Friendship

    Heynckes was dismissed by Bayern in 1991, a decision which club president Uli Hoeness, then team manager, later called "the biggest mistake" of his career. Since then, the two men have been bound by a deep friendship and Heynckes has responded to Hoeness' call on more than one occasion.

  • Real Madrid Champions League Sieg 1998 (picture-alliance/Sven Simon)

    Jupp Heynckes: Portrait of a legend

    Fired as a champion

    Heynckes won his first international title as a coach with Real Madrid in 1998 when he led the Spanish giants to Champions League glory, beating Juventus 1-0 in the final. Despite the triumph, "Donn Jupp" was still sacked.

  • Jupp Heynckes mit Champions League-Pokal (Getty Images)

    Jupp Heynckes: Portrait of a legend

    European champion again

    After a short spell as caretaker coach in 2009 between Jürgen Klinsmann and Louis van Gaal, Heynckes took over Bayern Munich again on a permament basis in 2011. Two years later, he lifted the Champions League trophy for a second time after his team beat Borussia Dortmund in an all-German final at Wembley.

  • DFB Pokal Bayern München gegen VfB Stuttgart (Reuters)

    Jupp Heynckes: Portrait of a legend

    Flying high

    In the 2013 German Cup final, coach Jupp Heynckes led Bayern Munich to a 3-2 win over Stuttgart to seal an historic treble. It was clear then the players knew who to thank for masterminding their success.

  • Jupp Heynckes (Getty Images)

    Jupp Heynckes: Portrait of a legend

    Over 1,000 Bundesliga matches

    Heynckes has experienced more Bavarian beer showers than most - here being soaked by Anatoli Timoschtschuk. In Bayern's all-conquering treble season in 2012-13, he broke the magic 1,000 mark for Bundesliga appearances as both player and coach.

  • Schweiz Fußball FIFA Jupp Heynckes zum Welttrainer 2013 gekürt (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Jupp Heynckes: Portrait of a legend

    FIFA World Coach of the Year

    After winning the treble with Bayern and going into what turned out to be a temporary retirement, Heynckes was crowned FIFA World Coach of the Year 2013. And you'd be hard pressed to find someone who thought it wasn't well deserved.

  • Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern München Jupp Heynckes (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Warmuth)

    Jupp Heynckes: Portrait of a legend

    One last hurrah

    Heynckes came back for his fourth stint at Bayern Munich when Carlo Ancelotti was sacked early in the 2017-18 season. Although Bayern lost in Europe in the semifinals and were surprisingly beaten by Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup final, Heynckes secured yet another Bundesliga title. Uli Hoeness wanted him to stay, but Heynckes retired properly this time, waving goodbye one last time.

  • default

    Jupp Heynckes: Portrait of a legend

    Heynckes critical in retirement

    Heynckes turned 75 in 2020 and in his retirement has become more outspoken. He admitted he has thought about joining a climate change protest, that he hopes for more solidarity in light of the coronavirus and that it's time football moved away from buying star players, saying the development in football had become "immoral."

    Author: Stefan Nestler


 

