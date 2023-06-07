  1. Skip to content
Junk Food - The Dark Side of the Food Industry

41 minutes ago

40 % of the global population is overweight or obese. Highly processed industrial foodstuffs are largely to blame. But food companies continue to focus on products that are addictive.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RhPc
Dokumentation " Junkfood - Die dunkle Seite der Lebensmittelindustrie
Image: RTS
Dokumentation
Image: RTS

Sugar is one of the strongest "drugs” and can get consumers really hooked. Food giants know this only too well. That’s why they use sugar, fats and flavor enhancers to encourage people to buy their products and boost their profits.

The result: more and more people around the world are overweight or obese. Illnesses such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease are becoming more prevalent. What can be done to change or even put a stop to the food industry’s strategies?

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 30.06.2023 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 30.06.2023 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 30.06.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 01.07.2023 – 13:15 UTC
SUN 02.07.2023 – 19:15 UTC
MON 03.07.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 05.07.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 03.07.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3 

Residents carry their personal belongings on a flooded street, after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached

Ukraine updates: Kyiv and Moscow trade blame for dam at UN

Conflicts58 minutes ago
